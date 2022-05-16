DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

16 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 175,000 75,000 EUR1.052 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.894 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.040 GBP0.887 GBP0.891772 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.046855

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 705,946,073 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1604 1.046 XDUB 08:12:26 00058879987TRLO0 1846 1.046 XDUB 08:12:26 00058879989TRLO0 186 1.046 XDUB 08:12:26 00058879988TRLO0 2678 1.046 XDUB 08:13:13 00058880067TRLO0 6012 1.046 XDUB 08:13:13 00058880066TRLO0 5000 1.048 XDUB 09:05:59 00058883948TRLO0 3500 1.048 XDUB 09:05:59 00058883947TRLO0 791 1.048 XDUB 09:05:59 00058883946TRLO0 4890 1.048 XDUB 09:05:59 00058883945TRLO0 5632 1.042 XDUB 09:41:18 00058885143TRLO0 771 1.044 XDUB 11:05:11 00058888895TRLO0 3913 1.044 XDUB 11:05:11 00058888894TRLO0 6208 1.044 XDUB 11:05:11 00058888893TRLO0 201 1.044 XDUB 11:05:11 00058888892TRLO0 2695 1.040 XDUB 11:14:21 00058889203TRLO0 1342 1.040 XDUB 11:14:21 00058889202TRLO0 4009 1.040 XDUB 11:14:21 00058889201TRLO0 6400 1.042 XDUB 11:39:49 00058890029TRLO0 3130 1.042 XDUB 11:39:49 00058890028TRLO0 500 1.042 XDUB 11:39:49 00058890027TRLO0 5197 1.042 XDUB 11:39:49 00058890026TRLO0 3053 1.042 XDUB 12:06:49 00058890897TRLO0 2960 1.042 XDUB 12:06:49 00058890896TRLO0 3538 1.046 XDUB 13:03:38 00058892860TRLO0 741 1.046 XDUB 13:03:38 00058892859TRLO0 5453 1.048 XDUB 13:16:29 00058893129TRLO0 5682 1.048 XDUB 13:19:08 00058893231TRLO0 5387 1.046 XDUB 13:26:14 00058893493TRLO0 3682 1.048 XDUB 13:45:11 00058894329TRLO0 260 1.048 XDUB 13:45:11 00058894328TRLO0 2000 1.048 XDUB 13:45:11 00058894327TRLO0 4631 1.050 XDUB 14:04:39 00058895024TRLO0 2000 1.050 XDUB 14:04:39 00058895023TRLO0 5000 1.048 XDUB 14:27:03 00058896261TRLO0 3578 1.050 XDUB 14:53:13 00058898412TRLO0 4493 1.050 XDUB 14:53:13 00058898411TRLO0 747 1.050 XDUB 14:53:13 00058898414TRLO0 5630 1.050 XDUB 15:00:13 00058899037TRLO0 16 1.048 XDUB 15:00:13 00058899038TRLO0 6321 1.048 XDUB 15:05:23 00058899562TRLO0 5178 1.048 XDUB 15:05:23 00058899564TRLO0 1965 1.048 XDUB 15:05:23 00058899563TRLO0 4822 1.050 XDUB 15:16:51 00058900546TRLO0 5379 1.052 XDUB 15:32:17 00058901546TRLO0 2000 1.052 XDUB 15:32:17 00058901545TRLO0 4595 1.052 XDUB 15:43:30 00058902502TRLO0 4967 1.052 XDUB 15:58:46 00058903948TRLO0 5707 1.050 XDUB 16:01:08 00058904128TRLO0 525 1.046 XDUB 16:13:21 00058905715TRLO0 2566 1.046 XDUB 16:13:32 00058905731TRLO0 420 1.046 XDUB 16:14:00 00058905769TRLO0 5199 1.046 XDUB 16:18:00 00058906112TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2000 89.20 XLON 08:12:43 00058880015TRLO0 2000 89.10 XLON 08:16:50 00058880420TRLO0 1223 89.10 XLON 08:16:50 00058880421TRLO0 1368 89.30 XLON 08:53:10 00058883449TRLO0 1367 89.30 XLON 08:53:10 00058883450TRLO0 733 89.30 XLON 08:59:12 00058883693TRLO0 756 89.30 XLON 08:59:12 00058883694TRLO0 756 89.30 XLON 08:59:12 00058883695TRLO0 2000 89.30 XLON 09:03:30 00058883849TRLO0 756 89.30 XLON 09:03:30 00058883850TRLO0 1851 89.30 XLON 09:03:30 00058883851TRLO0 1426 89.00 XLON 09:21:21 00058884472TRLO0 1497 89.00 XLON 09:21:21 00058884473TRLO0 2000 89.10 XLON 09:21:21 00058884474TRLO0 413 89.00 XLON 10:52:28 00058888460TRLO0 683 89.00 XLON 10:52:28 00058888461TRLO0 1404 89.00 XLON 10:52:28 00058888462TRLO0 750 89.00 XLON 10:52:28 00058888463TRLO0 2000 89.00 XLON 10:58:23 00058888670TRLO0 4359 89.00 XLON 11:05:11 00058888891TRLO0 88 88.70 XLON 11:37:11 00058889896TRLO0 2857 88.70 XLON 11:37:11 00058889897TRLO0 3056 89.10 XLON 13:26:14 00058893494TRLO0 2000 89.10 XLON 13:26:14 00058893495TRLO0 1828 89.20 XLON 13:32:27 00058893961TRLO0 2000 89.20 XLON 13:35:17 00058894022TRLO0 354 89.30 XLON 13:50:12 00058894507TRLO0 1968 89.30 XLON 13:50:12 00058894508TRLO0 2000 89.30 XLON 14:02:24 00058894937TRLO0 2670 89.40 XLON 14:47:06 00058897904TRLO0 1109 89.40 XLON 14:48:21 00058898018TRLO0 177 89.40 XLON 14:48:21 00058898019TRLO0 1882 89.40 XLON 14:48:21 00058898020TRLO0 1908 89.40 XLON 14:53:13 00058898413TRLO0 2000 89.40 XLON 14:56:01 00058898691TRLO0 2000 89.40 XLON 14:56:10 00058898707TRLO0 3253 89.20 XLON 15:11:58 00058900136TRLO0 640 89.30 XLON 15:30:40 00058901428TRLO0 2348 89.30 XLON 15:30:40 00058901429TRLO0 2000 89.40 XLON 15:30:40 00058901430TRLO0 902 89.40 XLON 16:01:08 00058904129TRLO0 1977 89.40 XLON 16:01:08 00058904130TRLO0 2170 89.00 XLON 16:01:09 00058904132TRLO0 561 89.00 XLON 16:01:12 00058904136TRLO0 2866 88.90 XLON 16:19:20 00058906246TRLO0 229 88.90 XLON 16:19:20 00058906247TRLO0 815 88.90 XLON 16:19:20 00058906248TRLO0

