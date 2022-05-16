Anzeige
Dow Jones News
16.05.2022
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

16 May 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 May 2022 it purchased a total of 250,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           175,000     75,000 
                            EUR1.052 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.894 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.040     GBP0.887 
 
                                    GBP0.891772 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.046855

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 705,946,073 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1604       1.046         XDUB      08:12:26      00058879987TRLO0 
1846       1.046         XDUB      08:12:26      00058879989TRLO0 
186       1.046         XDUB      08:12:26      00058879988TRLO0 
2678       1.046         XDUB      08:13:13      00058880067TRLO0 
6012       1.046         XDUB      08:13:13      00058880066TRLO0 
5000       1.048         XDUB      09:05:59      00058883948TRLO0 
3500       1.048         XDUB      09:05:59      00058883947TRLO0 
791       1.048         XDUB      09:05:59      00058883946TRLO0 
4890       1.048         XDUB      09:05:59      00058883945TRLO0 
5632       1.042         XDUB      09:41:18      00058885143TRLO0 
771       1.044         XDUB      11:05:11      00058888895TRLO0 
3913       1.044         XDUB      11:05:11      00058888894TRLO0 
6208       1.044         XDUB      11:05:11      00058888893TRLO0 
201       1.044         XDUB      11:05:11      00058888892TRLO0 
2695       1.040         XDUB      11:14:21      00058889203TRLO0 
1342       1.040         XDUB      11:14:21      00058889202TRLO0 
4009       1.040         XDUB      11:14:21      00058889201TRLO0 
6400       1.042         XDUB      11:39:49      00058890029TRLO0 
3130       1.042         XDUB      11:39:49      00058890028TRLO0 
500       1.042         XDUB      11:39:49      00058890027TRLO0 
5197       1.042         XDUB      11:39:49      00058890026TRLO0 
3053       1.042         XDUB      12:06:49      00058890897TRLO0 
2960       1.042         XDUB      12:06:49      00058890896TRLO0 
3538       1.046         XDUB      13:03:38      00058892860TRLO0 
741       1.046         XDUB      13:03:38      00058892859TRLO0 
5453       1.048         XDUB      13:16:29      00058893129TRLO0 
5682       1.048         XDUB      13:19:08      00058893231TRLO0 
5387       1.046         XDUB      13:26:14      00058893493TRLO0 
3682       1.048         XDUB      13:45:11      00058894329TRLO0 
260       1.048         XDUB      13:45:11      00058894328TRLO0 
2000       1.048         XDUB      13:45:11      00058894327TRLO0 
4631       1.050         XDUB      14:04:39      00058895024TRLO0 
2000       1.050         XDUB      14:04:39      00058895023TRLO0 
5000       1.048         XDUB      14:27:03      00058896261TRLO0 
3578       1.050         XDUB      14:53:13      00058898412TRLO0 
4493       1.050         XDUB      14:53:13      00058898411TRLO0 
747       1.050         XDUB      14:53:13      00058898414TRLO0 
5630       1.050         XDUB      15:00:13      00058899037TRLO0 
16        1.048         XDUB      15:00:13      00058899038TRLO0 
6321       1.048         XDUB      15:05:23      00058899562TRLO0 
5178       1.048         XDUB      15:05:23      00058899564TRLO0 
1965       1.048         XDUB      15:05:23      00058899563TRLO0 
4822       1.050         XDUB      15:16:51      00058900546TRLO0 
5379       1.052         XDUB      15:32:17      00058901546TRLO0 
2000       1.052         XDUB      15:32:17      00058901545TRLO0 
4595       1.052         XDUB      15:43:30      00058902502TRLO0 
4967       1.052         XDUB      15:58:46      00058903948TRLO0 
5707       1.050         XDUB      16:01:08      00058904128TRLO0 
525       1.046         XDUB      16:13:21      00058905715TRLO0 
2566       1.046         XDUB      16:13:32      00058905731TRLO0 
420       1.046         XDUB      16:14:00      00058905769TRLO0 
5199       1.046         XDUB      16:18:00      00058906112TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2000       89.20         XLON      08:12:43      00058880015TRLO0 
2000       89.10         XLON      08:16:50      00058880420TRLO0 
1223       89.10         XLON      08:16:50      00058880421TRLO0 
1368       89.30         XLON      08:53:10      00058883449TRLO0 
1367       89.30         XLON      08:53:10      00058883450TRLO0 
733       89.30         XLON      08:59:12      00058883693TRLO0 
756       89.30         XLON      08:59:12      00058883694TRLO0 
756       89.30         XLON      08:59:12      00058883695TRLO0 
2000       89.30         XLON      09:03:30      00058883849TRLO0 
756       89.30         XLON      09:03:30      00058883850TRLO0 
1851       89.30         XLON      09:03:30      00058883851TRLO0 
1426       89.00         XLON      09:21:21      00058884472TRLO0 
1497       89.00         XLON      09:21:21      00058884473TRLO0 
2000       89.10         XLON      09:21:21      00058884474TRLO0 
413       89.00         XLON      10:52:28      00058888460TRLO0 
683       89.00         XLON      10:52:28      00058888461TRLO0 
1404       89.00         XLON      10:52:28      00058888462TRLO0 
750       89.00         XLON      10:52:28      00058888463TRLO0 
2000       89.00         XLON      10:58:23      00058888670TRLO0 
4359       89.00         XLON      11:05:11      00058888891TRLO0 
88        88.70         XLON      11:37:11      00058889896TRLO0 
2857       88.70         XLON      11:37:11      00058889897TRLO0 
3056       89.10         XLON      13:26:14      00058893494TRLO0 
2000       89.10         XLON      13:26:14      00058893495TRLO0 
1828       89.20         XLON      13:32:27      00058893961TRLO0 
2000       89.20         XLON      13:35:17      00058894022TRLO0 
354       89.30         XLON      13:50:12      00058894507TRLO0 
1968       89.30         XLON      13:50:12      00058894508TRLO0 
2000       89.30         XLON      14:02:24      00058894937TRLO0 
2670       89.40         XLON      14:47:06      00058897904TRLO0 
1109       89.40         XLON      14:48:21      00058898018TRLO0 
177       89.40         XLON      14:48:21      00058898019TRLO0 
1882       89.40         XLON      14:48:21      00058898020TRLO0 
1908       89.40         XLON      14:53:13      00058898413TRLO0 
2000       89.40         XLON      14:56:01      00058898691TRLO0 
2000       89.40         XLON      14:56:10      00058898707TRLO0 
3253       89.20         XLON      15:11:58      00058900136TRLO0 
640       89.30         XLON      15:30:40      00058901428TRLO0 
2348       89.30         XLON      15:30:40      00058901429TRLO0 
2000       89.40         XLON      15:30:40      00058901430TRLO0 
902       89.40         XLON      16:01:08      00058904129TRLO0 
1977       89.40         XLON      16:01:08      00058904130TRLO0 
2170       89.00         XLON      16:01:09      00058904132TRLO0 
561       89.00         XLON      16:01:12      00058904136TRLO0 
2866       88.90         XLON      16:19:20      00058906246TRLO0 
229       88.90         XLON      16:19:20      00058906247TRLO0 
815       88.90         XLON      16:19:20      00058906248TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  161733 
EQS News ID:  1352595 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352595&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

