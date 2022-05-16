Anzeige
Montag, 16.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
16.05.2022 | 08:46
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to the AQSE Growth Market - Psych Capital Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to the AQSE Growth Market

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission to the AQSE Growth Market 16-May-2022 / 07:13 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
 
Psych Capital Plc 
 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
 
17 Hanover Square 
London 
W1S 1BN 
 
+ 44 (0) 20 3838 7621 
 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
Current Directors: 
William Christopher Potts (Chief Investment Officer) 
Stephen Murphy (Executive Director) 
Director Appointed on Admission: 
Joseph Tregonning Colliver (Non-Executive Director) 
 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
 
Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 
 
 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
 
Psych Capital Plc ("Company") operates the Psych Platform (a business-to-business networking platform), that is 
developing the Blossom Database pursuant to a third party licensing arrangement. The Company also has an investment of 
426,000 common shares in Awakn, a Canadian NEO Exchange listed psychedelics research and clinical group, with 
operations in the UK and Europe. 
 
The focus of the Psych Group will be to scale and grow the Psych Platform business, a business-to-business media and 
content platform for the psychedelic science and healthcare industry. The Company also intends to seek opportunities to 
undertake additional buy and build investments into the medical psychedelic sector. The Company would particularly 
seek to focus on identifying and supporting, strategically and financially early-stage companies that provide ancillary 
products and services which serve the medical psychedelic sector, primarily in the UK and across Europe, and other 
jurisdictions (such as Canada), which are internationally recognised as having well-developed and reputable laws and 
regulations for the research and production of psychedelic medicines. 
 
On 11 June 2021, the Company entered into an Asset Sale Purchase Agreement pursuant to which it agreed to acquire and 
Prohibition Holdings Limited agreed to sell the business, assets, contracts and intellectual property (including the 
audience, data, digital properties and design) of the Psych Platform. 
 
The Psych Platform is a business-to-business media and content platform for the psychedelic science and healthcare 
industry, and it operates the website, https://psych.global/. The Psych Platform is a global B2B resource for 
networking, intelligence and insights, servicing the industry through publications, newsletters and engaging events. 
 
The Psych Platform has amassed a significant global B2B audience, with over 20,000 subscribers to the platform. The 
audience contains investors, regulators and operators who receive the weekly newsletter, The Psychedelics Newsletter. 
The newsletter and blog tracks key players, innovations and milestones in the medical psychedelic industry, aiming to 
provide trustworthy weekly insights to investors, regulators and operators to cut through the noise and identify real 
opportunities. The Psych Platform also produces "The Psychedelics as a Medicine Report" series, now in its 3rd Edition, 
the report has become one of the leading resources for the global industry. 
 
 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
 
290,033,335, Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each 
 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
 
c. 13% 
 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
                                         PRE-IPO 
POST-IPO 
 William Potts      13,4000,000       10,720,000 
 Stephen Murphy     15,300,000       12,240,000 
 Robert Reid       13,150,000       10,520,000 
Oscillate plc             30,000,000 48,111,111 
Peterhouse Capital Ltd         17,333,333 16,042,516 
Christopher Potts           44,000,000 56,280,247 
Prohibition Holdings Ltd        Nil    90,000,000

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

30 May 2022

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.psychcapital.com

1352685 16-May-2022

