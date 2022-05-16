Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM ISIN: SE0007100581 Ticker-Symbol: ALZC 
Tradegate
12.05.22
09:01 Uhr
21,340 Euro
-1,020
-4,56 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,20022,32009:45
22,20022,24009:39
PR Newswire
16.05.2022 | 08:58
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Save the Date: ASSA ABLOY's Capital Markets Day on 16 November 2022

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY will hold its Capital Markets Day on 16 November 2022 in London, UK. At the CMD, Nico Delvaux, CEO, and Erik Pieder, CFO, will give an update of ASSA ABLOY's strategy and direction. Other members of the executive team will also present during the day.

More detailed information and instructions on how to register will be distributed prior to the event. The formal program is expected to finish by approximately 4pm.

For more information, please contact:

Lina Bonnevier, ASSA ABLOY AB
Phone: +46 (0) 8 506 485 51, Mobile: +46 (0) 73 092 42 05
lina.bonnevier@assaabloy.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/save-the-date--assa-abloys-capital-markets-day-on-16-november-2022,c3567111

ASSALOY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.