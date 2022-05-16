AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 23 May 2022:

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227 Coupon: 5,702% Interest amount due: ZAR 7 107 972,60 Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235 Coupon: 5,752% Interest amount due: ZAR 4 302 180,82 Interest period: 21 February 2022 to 22 May 2022 Payment date: 23 May 2022 Date convention: Following Business Day

16 May 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)