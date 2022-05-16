AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification
PR Newswire
London, May 16
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227
Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235
(AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 23 May 2022:
|Bond code:
|AECI03
|ISIN:
|ZAG000155227
|Coupon:
|5,702%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 7 107 972,60
|Bond code:
|AECI04
|ISIN:
|ZAG000155235
|Coupon:
|5,752%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 4 302 180,82
|Interest period:
|21 February 2022 to 22 May 2022
|Payment date:
|23 May 2022
|Date convention:
|Following Business Day
16 May 2022
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
