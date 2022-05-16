Square's newest hardware offering to help larger sellers run and adapt however they trade

Today, Square has launched its latest hardware offering, Square Register, a fully integrated countertop point-of-sale (POS) solution, designed to give Irish businesses with complex needs the versatility they need to manage sophisticated operations. Square makes technology that helps sellers more easily run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem.

This new device is designed for businesses looking for a versatile countertop POS solution that can be adapted to suit changing needs. Square Register brings together modern hardware, embedded POS software that includes delivery and online order management, and Square's secure payment technology. Register also runs Square's vertical POS software, Square for Retail and Square for Restaurants. The end-to-end solution includes a detachable customer facing display with a built-in card payment terminal. A 2 metre cable is also available for sellers who wish to have even more freedom with regards to their in-store setup.

Brian Nolan is the owner of Mingles Ice Cream with three stores spread out across Dublin one of the first businesses to trial the new hardware: "We've been really excited about having a fully dedicated POS with Square Register as it's an all-in-one solution that's easy and simple for our staff to use. Additionally, meeting the needs of our customers has been critical since businesses reopened and using Square Register means we can smoothly manage our inventory and sell seamlessly across our store locations and online."

"We're excited to be launching Square Register in Ireland," said Mike MacLennan, Head of Hardware at Square. "Our sellers can now benefit from two integrated touch screens, providing simplicity for staff and security for customers. At Square, we understand the need for omnichannel selling and with Square Register, businesses can integrate POS and online order management into one modern device to work seamlessly together. This means our sellers never have to worry about missing a sale and can streamline their business operations with ease."

Square Register sets a new standard for what sellers can expect from POS hardware. Everything comes in the box with Square Register, so sellers can get started quickly and easily. Square Register gives sellers the choice of ethernet, wifi, and a five-port USB hub to integrate with peripheral devices; and it accepts all major forms of payment. For sellers who need to manage in-store as well as online orders, Square Register integrates with Square's ecommerce product Square Online, and is compatible with a variety of third-party solutions as well.

"We have wanted to bring Square Register to Ireland since launching in the country last year. We've seen the demand from our sellers for a solution for their countertop that brings together our sleek hardware, with integrated software, and a seamlessly managed payment experience," said Jason Lalor, Executive Director at Square Europe. "As we continue to emerge from an incredibly difficult trading environment for Irish businesses, we know this product will be of use to sellers immediately."

Square Register is available in Ireland for one upfront cost of €299 VAT (usually priced at €599), and it will be available on Square Shop. All sellers get a two-year warranty and 24/7 phone support, alongside simple pricing, no long term commitments and as soon as next business day transfers.*

About Square

Square helps sellers more easily run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, staff management capabilities, and much more all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. Square is part of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), a global technology company with a focus on financial services. For more information, visit www.squareup.com.

Squareup International Limited, trading as Square, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

