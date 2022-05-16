Single view of performance and events accelerates Kubernetes troubleshooting by up to 10x

(KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe) -- Sysdig, the unified container and cloud security leader, announced the availability of Sysdig Advisor, a Kubernetes troubleshooting feature that consolidates and prioritizes relevant performance details in Sysdig Monitor. By providing a single view of performance and event information, Sysdig Advisor enables operations, developers, and site reliability engineering (SRE) teams to troubleshoot issues faster while decreasing the number of tools needed.

Video: In real-time, watch troubleshooting of the same issue with and without SysdigAdvisor

The complexity of Kubernetes with countless components and variables makes it extremely difficult to debug problems and prioritize actions. Knowing how to debug, where to begin, or what to look for can be a challenge. Operations teams and SREs are often forced to pull up the command line interface and run tools like kubectl to inspect the situation and search for the root cause. With so many moving parts in Kubernetes-based applications, remediation can take hours or more, decreasing availability and impacting the end-user experience.

With a click of a button, Sysdig Advisor presents all relevant capacity, event, alerts, and troubleshooting information. Since this information is presented in the context of Kubernetes objects, users can quickly drill down when looking for the source of a performance problem. Sysdig Advisor displays a prioritized list of issues and related live logs to surface the biggest problem areas and accelerate time to resolution.

"When we get an alert for a problem in our Kubernetes environment, troubleshooting can involve multiple tools and teams which increases our MTTR. Having this information at our fingertips in Sysdig Advisor will help us understand and resolve these problems more quickly," said Jeff Henson, DevOps Engineer, Experian Health, Inc.

Key Benefits of Sysdig Advisor

Accelerates troubleshooting by up to 10x: Sysdig Advisor produces a prioritized list of issues, giving administrators visibility into what problems to address first. When compared to traditional methodologies, teams can resolve Kubernetes issues by up to 10x faster with Sysdig Advisor by reducing the time it takes to find critical information, including capacity, utilization, event, and alert data for clusters, namespaces, workloads, and pods.

Sysdig Advisor reduces the dependence on a side-by-side comparison of blogs, dashboards, logs, and command line output needed to troubleshoot Kubernetes environments. The simple user interface surfaces all the important details in a single unified tool with a curated, actionable set of steps for remediation. Increases troubleshooting access without increasing security risk: Security teams are often concerned about providing broad access to command-line tools, such as kubectl. Sysdig Advisor provides quick access to the same level of information to users across the organization, without being overly permissive.

"Kubernetes is complex, with countless components and variables that make it difficult to understand how, why, and when something goes wrong. Any SRE knows the pain of wading through multiple tools and getting multiple teams involved when troubleshooting an alert," said Loris Degioanni, founder and CTO at Sysdig. "Now with Sysdig Advisor, they can efficiently debug issues and get back to work on deploying new releases."

The Sysdig Approach

Sysdig is driving the standard for unified cloud and container security so DevOps and security teams can confidently secure containers, Kubernetes, and cloud services. Sysdig offers two products, Sysdig Secure and Sysdig Monitor, and the Sysdig platform architecture underpins both products. Sysdig Monitor provides cloud and Kubernetes monitoring that is fully open source Prometheus compatible. With Sysdig Secure, teams find and prioritize software vulnerabilities, detect and respond to threats, and manage cloud configurations, permissions, and compliance. Sysdig provides a single view of risk from source to run, with no blind spots, no guesswork, no black boxes.

Availability

Sysdig Advisor is available now to Sysdig Monitor users at no additional cost. Additional troubleshooting features will be introduced over the coming weeks.

