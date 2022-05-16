(KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe) Sysdig, the unified container and cloud security leader, announced today that Edd Wilder-James has joined Sysdig from Google to lead the company's open source ecosystem team. As VP of Open Source Ecosystem, Edd will expand the open source team at Sysdig, with a focus on community outreach and partnerships. Sysdig was founded as and built on an open source foundation, which includes Sysdig Open Source (Sysdig OSS), Sysdig Inspect, Open Policy Agent, Prometheus, and Falco. Learn more about Edd and why he chose Sysdig.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005316/en/

Edd Wilder-James joins Sysdig to lead the open source ecosystem team

Today, Sysdig announced that Sysdig open source, the incident response standard for containers, has been extended to the cloud.

Cybersecurity is a battle that should be fought by application owners coming together to protect against bad actors. In the end, having open standards owned by the community, driven by consensus that everyone can design around will drive security forward. Sysdig has a dedicated open source engineering team focused on the health of Sysdig-backed projects and developing new capabilities. Edd's team will focus on fostering the growing ecosystem around open source security, and help drive the community towards open security standards.

"Software development has moved to an open source stack, and it's obvious now that the future of security should be open. By adopting open standards, teams can improve security and availability by using tools that easily connect into their Kubernetes environment," said Edd Wilder-James, VP of Open Source Ecosystem at Sysdig. "Sysdig built really strong open source tools that other open source companies are using under the hood. I'm excited to help the community realize the power of these free projects!"

Edd brings more than 20 years of technology, content, business, and strategy experience in public and venture-backed private technology companies. Before joining Sysdig, he led teams supporting the global open source community, and guiding strategy for key open source projects including TensorFlow, Go, and Kubernetes. Prior to that, Edd spent time in big data and analytics at Silicon Valley Data Science, and was a conference chair for O'Reilly Media. Edd was the founding chair of TensorFlow World, and O'Reilly's Strata Conference on big data and data science, as well as chair of the O'Reilly Open Source Convention. He was the chair of OSCON for six years, and is a former Debian and GNOME contributor.

Open Source History at Sysdig

Sysdig OSS and Falco were created by Sysdig to leverage deep visibility as a foundation for security, and they have become standards for container and cloud threat detection and incident response. Falco, which was contributed to the CNCF in 2018, is now an incubation-level hosted project with more than 45 million downloads. The project is used by many of the largest container and cloud security companies today, including Sysdig.

"Open source is at our core and our ultimate goal is making sure organizations of any size have security tools that plug into their existing development stack to reduce their risk," said Loris Degioanni, Founder and CTO of Sysdig. "We have an amazingly strong open source engineering team and we are excited for Edd to lead our ecosystem team to help the community understand the power of open source."

About Sysdig

Sysdig is driving the standard for cloud and container security. The company pioneered cloud-native runtime threat detection and response by creating Falco and Sysdig as open source standards and key building blocks of the Sysdig platform. With the platform, teams can find and prioritize software vulnerabilities, detect and respond to threats, and manage cloud configurations, permissions and compliance. From containers and Kubernetes to cloud services, teams get a single view of risk from source to run, with no blind spots, no guesswork, no black boxes. The largest and most innovative companies around the world rely on Sysdig.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005316/en/

Contacts:

Amanda McKinney Smith

amanda.smith@sysdig.com

703-473-4051