Photowatt's new bifacial modules rely on 132 half cells, measuring 210 mm, with power outputs of 600 W to 660 W. The new products will be available from early 2023, with about 40 MW of orders already booked.From pv magazine France Photowatt, a solar module manufacturer owned by Paris-based energy group EDF, unveiled new solar modules based on G12 wafers at the Smarter E event last week in Munich, Germany. The PW66MAX-CB-XF bifacial PERC modules have 132 multi-crystalline half-cells and a rated nominal power ranging from 600 W to 660 W. The smallest version has an efficiency rating of 19% and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...