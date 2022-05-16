Transatel subsidiary of NTT since 2019 - announces the worldwide deployment of a new 5G IoT solution for the industrial, IT and automotive sectors. After France, Belgium and Japan, Transatel's global 5G IoT services is now available in the USA and will be extended to the rest of the world in the coming months. The announcement follows the recent launch of NTT's breakthrough Private 5G Network as-a-service platform1

Starting May 12, NTT will be offering both private and public 5G connectivity in the USA. This mobile broadband continuity of service will prove to be critical for many industries, as IIoT applications process an ever-growing volume of data. Public 5G service will be available through Transatel's global cellular IoT connectivity platform.

"The Transatel SIM is already an integral part of the NTT Ltd enterprise focused Private 5G solution, giving NTT P5G customers the benefit of having a single SIM serving both their private network needs while also enabling global roaming for enterprises requiring this feature beyond factories and campuses." said Shahid Ahmed, NTT Ltd. EVP New Ventures and Innovation. The announcement of Transatel's 5G offer further enhances the NTT P5G offering by allowing continuous 5G coverage between private and public networks. In the past only 4G public coverage was available, thereby limiting the potential business benefit and use case development. "We are excited to launch 5G IoT in the USA and abroad. NTT's cellular networks hybridation capabilities demonstrates the strong synergies within the group.added Jacques Bonifay, CEO of Transatel, NTT's global MVNO.

Connected industry and hybrid workplace applications on the front line for 5G

Field operations and distributed workforce will be the first to benefit from 5G broadband connectivity. SIM and eSIM compatible PCs, tablets and enterprise routers will now support data-intensive applications with unprecedented reliability and fluidity. "5G is a revolution for the IT industry as it offers significantly superior performances, security and user experience compared to WIFI. Very soon, most PCs and tablets sold on the market will be 5G ready, with cellular connectivity modules embedded predicts Jacques Bonifay, who has been supporting leading Always-Connected PC manufacturers in this transformation for several years.

Industrial IoT and M2M use cases are also good candidates for 5G. Edge Computing and Artificial Intelligence based applications such as Video Content Analysis (VCA), push-to-talk, as well as autonomous robots and vehicles require ever growing volumes of data. The higher bandwidth and lower latency of public and private 5G connectivity addresses these new challenges while offering manufacturers new transformation and innovation opportunities.

In addition to the enterprises, Transatel's 5G will also be available to consumers worldwide through its Ubigi brand (www.ubigi.com) which offers eSIM cellular connectivity for international travelers and connected cars. However, it will take a few more years before second-generation 5G (or SA for Stand Alone) makes the development of fully autonomous driving possible.

Transatel is rapidly expanding its 5G global footprint

After France, Belgium, Japan and the US, Transatel 5G IoT solution will soon be rolled-out in many other countries. Already available in nearly 200 destinations, Transatel cellular IoT connectivity platform is now leveraged by many international manufacturers including Airbus and Stellantis.

NTT's global MVNO offers 3G, 4G, LTE-M and now 5G networks agreements with hundreds of mobile carriers around the world. "This flexibility and independence from operators allow us to meet our customers' coverage and quality of service requirements, regardless of their industry, their device or business applications, anywhere in the world." adds Jacques Bonifay. Transatel SIM and eSIM connect more than 3M devices around the world, from PC and tablets to IoT sensors, industrial and agricultural robots, connected vehicles and aircraft.

About Transatel (subsidiary of NTT Ltd.)

Transatel is a global Mobile Virtual Network Operators Enabler and cellular connectivity solutions provider for the industry, IT and automotive sectors. Pioneer in machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, our global 3G/4G/5G and LTE-M connectivity platform enables IoT applications including sensors, trackers, mobile and enterprise edge devices, as well as connected vehicles and aircraft, worldwide. Transatel currently manages more than 3 million SIM and eSIM profiles across more than 190 destinations for customers such as Airbus, Stellantis, Worldline, and Jaguar Land Rover.

For more information about Transatel, visit https://www.transatel.com/

1 https://services.global.ntt/en-us/newsroom/ntt-launches-first-globally-available-private-5g-network-as-a-service-platform

