16.05.2022 | 10:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Job Solution Sweden Holding AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (230/22)

On request of Job Solution Sweden Holding AB (publ), company registration
number 559203-6254, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to
trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from May 17,
2022. 

The company has appointed Erik Penser Bank as liquidity provider for its shares
in order to meet the share distribution requirement in 2.3.1 (a) of the Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Rulebook. 

Shares

Short name:               JOBS          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 3,620,000        
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017564800      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             256745         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559203-6254       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name             
-----------------------------------
50  Industrials         
-----------------------------------
5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on +46736559208.
