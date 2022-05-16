The Group Encompassing Capital.com and Currency.com Appoints Peter Hetherington as Its New Group CEO

LONDON, UK / ACCESWIRE / May 16, 2022 / The group containing Capital.com, the high-growth global trading and investing platform leading the UK leveraged trading industry in overall client satisfaction, has today announced the appointment of Peter Hetherington as its new Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Peter will succeed Jonathan Squires, who was Group CEO during the Group's early growth phase. Subject to regulatory approval, Peter will assume his new role from 16 May, 2022.

Based in London, Peter will lead the group of companies comprising Capital.com and Currency.com (hereafter referred to as the Group) on their continued growth journey. The Group will soon add Shares.com, a dedicated share dealing platform, to its group of companies.

As Group CEO, Peter will oversee the Group's expansion into new markets while building a resilient, compliant operation supported by an experienced global team of professionals.

Peter has over 25 years experience in the wealth and brokerage space. Most recently, he was briefly the Chief Executive at Schroders Personal Wealth, a joint venture between Lloyds Banking Group and Schroders. Prior to that, Peter spent the bulk of his career at IG Group. He joined IG Group in 1994 and served as its Group CEO from 2015 to 2018. He also held a number of senior leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer for 15 years, and Dealing Director. He has a BA in Economics from Nottingham University and a Masters in Finance from the London Business School.

Commenting on Peter's appointment, Viktor Prokopenya, Founder, Capital.com and Currency.com, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Peter onboard. With his extensive experience driving strategy and growth for leading wealth and brokerage firms in highly regulated markets, Peter is the ideal CEO to lead the Group on its next chapter of growth and success."

Peter Hetherington, incoming Group CEO for the Group encompassing Capital.com and Currency.com, said:

"I have known Viktor since 2015 and have been closely following the Group's development. It was always going to take something special to persuade me back into the industry and I am thrilled to join a company that is so uniquely positioned. The Group provides a fantastic client experience along with a genuinely innovative solution for trading and investing. I look forward to working closely with the Group's talented professionals as we continue to profitably grow the business and diversify our solutions while building our presence in key markets."

The Group, which includes the multi-regulated Capital.com trading and investing platform, has key offices located in the UK, Gibraltar, Singapore, Australia, and Cyprus.

The Capital.com trading and investing platform enables clients in over 180 countries to trade contracts for difference (CFDs) across 6,000 markets and invest directly in global stocks without paying any commission. In 2021, it reported a 350% growth in its client base, making it one of Europe's fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 4 million registered users.

About the Group encompassing Capital.com and Currency.com



The Group encompassing Capital.com and Currency.com is a high-growth investment trading group of companies empowering people to participate in financial markets. It does this by creating secure, low-friction, innovative platforms that take the complexity out of investing.



This includes, among others, the award-winning Capital.com trading and investing platform. Available on web and app, Capital.com offers investors and traders a seamless trading experience to over 6,000 world-renowned markets.



The Group also encompasses Currency.com, a high-growth, crypto exchange helping everyone securely connect with the booming world of cryptocurrencies. An innovator in the fiat-to-crypto space, Currency.com allows investors to buy, store and invest in top-traded cryptocurrencies.



Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Limited is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.



Currency Com US LLC is registered with FinCEN as a Money Services Business. Its parent entity, Currency Com Limited, is authorised by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission to provide Distributed Ledger Technology services under licence number 25032. Currency.com has offices located in Cyprus, US, Gibraltar and Ukraine.



To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com and www.currency.com.

