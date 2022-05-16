Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 13 May 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 13 May 2022 681.51 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 671.21 pence per ordinary share



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



16 May 2022