Trina Solar Co., Ltd: Trina Solar keeps second spot for global module shipments in first quarter

CHANGZHOU, China, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the financial statements of leading module manufacturers, several authoritative organizations have ranked the global PV and smart energy total solutions provider Trina Solar second worldwide in its shipments of 8GW modules. This is consistent with findings by PV InfoLink, an authoritative PV analysis agency, and PV-Tech, a world-renowned PV media outlet, which ranked global module shipments last year and had Trina Solar in second spot. The company says that this year it expects to hold its ranking by shipping modules totaling 43GW.

Industry analysts say the high-reliability, high power, low-LCOE 210 modules that Trina Solar pioneered and that have become the mainstream of the industry have helped it in its great success. G12-210 Vertex technology has been widely accepted by the whole industry. Global shipments of 210 modules rose sharply last year, to 26GW, media reports say, and of these shipments Trina Solar contributed 16GW, putting it in first place. By March cumulative shipments of 210 modules had soared to surpass 35GW shipments. With the PV industry leaping into the 600W+ era, industry chain collaboration has become smoother, inverters and trackers are fully compatible with 210 modules, 600W+ ecology is more mature, and the production capacity and shipment of 210 high power modules will continue to rise.

Trina Solar has won international recognition for its product reliability and brand bankability many times. By last year it had been named Top Performer, as certified by PVEL, the leading independent PV test laboratory, for seven consecutive years. It has also scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey, ranked as the top bankable module supplier for six consecutive years, and rated as a tier 1 manufacturer of BNEF PV modules in the fourth quarter last year.