Switzerland-based Novartis has deployed a 36 kW building-integrated PV facade on its new exhibition center in Basel. The system features 10,680 organic PV modules from France's Armor and is expected to produce 20 MWh of electricity per year.Novartis, a Swiss health care company, has inaugurated its new conference center in Basel, which features a building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) facade based on organic solar modules and LEDs. The company said the zero-energy facade of the Novartis Pavillon plays a symbolic role in the architecture, as the LEDs are used to screen the works of three international ...

