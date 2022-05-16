Award-winning smart helmet company, LIVALL, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of the World's First Detachable Open Ear TWS Headphones. Titled "LTS21", the headphones can be used by anybody who wants comfortable headphones.

To learn more about LTS21, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P505tZljrb0

LIVALL prides itself in being a company that listens to customers' needs and expectations, and the very ethos has been the foundation of the development of LTS21. Per the statements of LIVALL founder, the innovative LTS21 has been uniquely designed to ensure unparalleled comfort, performance, and convenience for users.

"We are developing a cutting-edge technology accessory to match perfectly with helmets. Our team is working diligently to stay ahead in our latest innovations and offer quality products and surprises. Our latest Indiegogo campaign will allow us to provide early pricing to all of our backers. We are excited to bring our latest product and the World's First Detachable Open Ear Headphones to the marketplace,"stated Bryan Zheng, the Founder and CEO of LIVALL.

The advanced ergonomic design of LTS21 facilitates easy airflow to ensure a seamless listening experience yet without hurting the ears. Intelligently designed, the headphone accessories will not apply unnecessary pressure on the ear or clog the ear canal. LTS21 stands out with its multi-scenario headphones attachment.

Interestingly, the LTS21 can be used in 2 modes- Sports Mode and Cycling Mode.

Sports Mode is convenient for daily commute, online meetings, gaming sessions and even leisure hours. Thanks to the comfort-minded attachment design and extended battery life, users can conveniently have it over their ears all day long.

LTS21 is compatible with most of helmets in Cycling Mode. Users can utilize remote control for various functions, including listening to music, answering calls hands-free, and voice navigation. Its unique open ear listening technology enables users to stay aware of their surroundings for safe ride even while using headphones.

Top features:

Bluetooth 5.2. Advanced open ear technology. Superior Sound Quality. Environmental Noise Cancellation. Directional Acoustics to enhance Privacy. 12+ 48 hours of extended battery life. IP64 protected against dust and water. Remote control.

For more information, please visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/livall-the-first-detachable-open-ear-headphones/coming_soon/x/29186669

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220515005082/en/

Contacts:

LIVALL

Alice Li

alice.li@livall.com