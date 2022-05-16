Anzeige
Montag, 16.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
16.05.2022 | 12:01
Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-May-2022 / 10:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

16 May 2022

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 13 May 2022, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdry's Share Incentive Plan (SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares), using deductions from salary in each calendar month (Partnership Shares), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares (Matching Shares).

Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of GBP1.489 per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their names in the table below. 

Name / position of PDMR          Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching Shares 
Silvana Bonello - Chief Operating Officer 101             10 
Phil Dickinson - Creative Director    101             10 
Shaun Wills - Chief Financial Officer   101             10

The PDMR notified the Company of the above transactions on 16 May 2022.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
                                  1.Silvana Bonello 
                                  2.Phil Dickinson 
a)      Name 
                                  3.Shaun Wills 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                  1.Chief Operating Officer 
                                  2.Creative Director 
a)      Position/status 
                                  3.Chief Financial Officer 
 
                                  Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                  Superdry Plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                  Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                  ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
                                  Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching 
                                  Shares (no consideration), respectively, under the 
b)      Nature of the transaction               Superdry Share Incentive Plan. 
 
                                  Price             Volume 
                                  1.GBP1.489+nil          1.101+10 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                  2.GBP1.489+nil          2.101+10 
                                  3.GBP1.489+nil          3.101+10 
                                  Price             Volume 
       Aggregated information                1.GBP150.39           1.111 
d) 
                                  2.GBP150.39           2.111 
                                  3.GBP150.39           3.111 
                                  13 May 2022 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                  London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 161898 
EQS News ID:  1353139 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1353139&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2022 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
