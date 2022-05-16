Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Signs New Agreement With Treasure Bay VI Corporation in USVI

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(FRA:LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has signed a licensing contract with Treasure Bay VI Corporation of the United States Virgin Islands to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz ETG at Divi Carina Bay Resort & Casino located in St. Croix. The agreement is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals, and resurrects the original agreement announced on May 15, 2020, which did not advance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackpot President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states, "We are excited to finally begin our partnership with Divi Carina Bay, a beautiful resort and casino located in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands. In addition to the constant inflow of brand new Jackpot Blitz orders, it's important and exciting to renew our previous business relationships as markets reopen around the world. From resurrecting orders such as this, to new business bookings, to the ongoing recovery of our cruise ship revenues, Jackpot continues to focus upon the fundamentals of building a solid, recurring revenue business."

Divi Carina Bay Casino Manager, Anton Kuipers, states, "at a time when everyone is struggling to find staff, Jackpot Blitz makes perfect sense. We are excited to add this to the experience we offer our guests."

Engagement of MarketOne Media

The Company has engaged the services of Market One Media Group Inc. ("MarketOne") to provide marketing and social media expertise in support of Jackpot's growth initiatives. The Company has signed a contract for services to be provided over a 12-month period for a fee of C$150,000, plus applicable taxes. MarketOne is a marketing agency for public companies with offices in Vancouver and Toronto. It offers a multi-platform media solution for the capital markets operating in print, digital, and broadcast television. MarketOne operates as an arm's length service provider to the Company and does not currently own, or plan to purchase, any of Jackpot's securities. The Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian President & CEO

