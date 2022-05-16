Kaufman & Broad SA: Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on May 5, 2022

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 5, 2022

COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 5, 2022

Number of shareholders present or reprensented to the meeting: 286 Number of shareholder shares present or represented to the meeting: 17,420,380 Number of shareholder votes present or reprensented to the meeting: 23,105,529 GENERAL QUORUM reached Votes cast Exclusions For Against Forbearance (in number (in number (in number (in number (in number and and and and and Resolutions Result proportion proportion proportion proportion proportion of votes of votes of votes of votes of votes cast) cast) cast) cast) cast) RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Review and approval of the statutory 23,105,529 - 23,095,414 540 9,575 1. financial statements for the fiscal year Adopted ended November 30, 2021 81.74% 99.998% 0.002% 0.04% Appropriation of earnings for the fiscal 23,105,529 - 23,095,136 8,873 1,520 2. year ended November 30, 2021 Adopted 81.74% 99.96% 0.04% 0.01% Examination and approval of the 23,105,529 - 23,095,390 564 9,575 3. consolidated financial statements for the Adopted fiscal year ended November 30, 2021 81.74% 99.998% 0.002% 0.04% Review and approval of agreements 23,105,529 - 23,103,445 564 1,520 4. referred to in Article L. 225-38 of the Adopted Commercial Code 81.74% 99.998% 0.002% 0.01% Approval of the compensation policy for 22,947,461 158,068 21,513,302 1,424,094 10,065 5. the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Adopted 81.27% 0.47% 93.79% 6.21% 0.04% Approval of the remuneration policy for 23,103,723 1,806 22,988,918 113,228 1,577 6. directors Adopted 81.73% 0.00% 99.51% 0.49% 0.01% Approval of fixed, variable and exceptional items making up the total 22,947,461 158,068 21,577,107 1,289,214 81,140 compensation and benefits of any kind 7. paid during the fiscal year ended Adopted November 30, 2021 or allocated for the same fiscal year to the Chairman - Chief 81.27% 0.47% 94.36% 5.64% 0.35% Executive Officer Approval of the information mentioned in 23,105,529 - 22,723,589 300,243 81,697 8. Article L.22-10-9 -I of the Commercial Adopted Code 81.74% 98.70% 1.30% 0.35% Recognition of the expiration of the term 23,105,529 - 23,073,280 29,439 2,810 of office of Mr. Michel PARIS, renewal of 9. the term of office of Mr. Michel PARIS Adopted for a period of three years 81.74% 99.87% 0.13% 0.01% Recognition of the expiration of the term 23,105,529 - 23,089,735 12,984 2,810 of office of Mr. Jean-Louis CHAUSSADE, 10. renewal of the term of office of Mr. Adopted Jean-Louis CHAUSSADE for a period of 81.74% 99.94% 0.06% 0.01% three years Recognition of the expiration of the term 23,105,529 - 23,038,803 63,916 2,810 of office of Mr. Yves GABRIEL, renewal of 11. the term of office of Mr. Yves GABRIEL Adopted for a period of three years 81.74% 99.72% 0.28% 0.01% Appointment of a director representing 23,105,529 - 23,092,772 9,947 2,810 12. employee shareholders to replace Mrs. Adopted Karine NORMAND who resigned 81.74% 99.96% 0.04% 0.01% Authorization to be granted to the board of directors, for a period of eighteen - 23,084,519 2,970 18,040 13. months, for the purpose of purchasing by Adopted 23,105,529 the company its own shares 81.74% 99.99% 0.01% 0.08% 23,105,529 - 23,103,469 540 1,520 17. Adopted Powers for completing formalities 81.74% 99.998% 0.002% 0.01% RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Authorization to be granted to the board of directors, for 23,105,529 - 23,103,445 564 1,520 a period of twenty-six months, for the purpose of 14. canceling shares held by the Company following the Adopted repurchase of its own shares 81.74% 99.998% 0.002% 0.01% Delegation of authority to be granted to the board of directors, for a period of twenty-six months, for the 23,105,529 - 23,064,709 39,300 1,520 purpose of issuing shares and / or securities giving access to the Company's shares to be issued with 15. cancellation of the preferential subscription right of Adopted shareholders, for the benefit of members of the group's Company Savings Plan (s) for an amount of 3% of the 81.74% 99.83% 0.17% 0.01% capital Authorization to be granted to the board of directors, for 23,105,529 - 22,666,372 358,866 80,291 a period of thirty-eight months, for the purpose of 16. allocating free shares to be issued or existing for the Adopted benefit of employees and / or executive corporate officers 81.74% 98.44% 1.56% 0.35% of the Company and related entities

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2022 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.22-023. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

