Kaufman & Broad SA: Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on May 5, 2022

Montag, 16.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 5, 2022 16-May-2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 5, 2022 

Number of shareholders present or reprensented to the meeting:   286 
Number of shareholder shares present or represented to the meeting: 17,420,380 
Number of shareholder votes present or reprensented to the meeting: 23,105,529 
 
GENERAL QUORUM reached 
                                Votes cast Exclusions For    Against  Forbearance 
                                (in number (in number (in number (in number (in number 
                                and    and    and    and    and 
       Resolutions                Result proportion proportion proportion proportion proportion 
                                of votes  of votes  of votes  of votes  of votes 
                                cast)   cast)   cast)   cast)   cast) 
 
RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 
       Review and approval of the statutory       23,105,529 -     23,095,414 540    9,575 
1.      financial statements for the fiscal year Adopted 
       ended November 30, 2021              81.74%        99.998%  0.002%   0.04% 
       Appropriation of earnings for the fiscal     23,105,529 -     23,095,136 8,873   1,520 
2.      year ended November 30, 2021       Adopted 
                                81.74%        99.96%   0.04%   0.01% 
       Examination and approval of the          23,105,529 -     23,095,390 564    9,575 
3.      consolidated financial statements for the Adopted 
       fiscal year ended November 30, 2021        81.74%        99.998%  0.002%   0.04% 
       Review and approval of agreements         23,105,529 -     23,103,445 564    1,520 
4.      referred to in Article L. 225-38 of the  Adopted 
       Commercial Code                  81.74%        99.998%  0.002%   0.01% 
       Approval of the compensation policy for      22,947,461 158,068  21,513,302 1,424,094 10,065 
5.      the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Adopted 
                                81.27%   0.47%   93.79%   6.21%   0.04% 
       Approval of the remuneration policy for      23,103,723 1,806   22,988,918 113,228  1,577 
6.      directors                 Adopted 
                                81.73%   0.00%   99.51%   0.49%   0.01% 
       Approval of fixed, variable and 
       exceptional items making up the total       22,947,461 158,068  21,577,107 1,289,214 81,140 
       compensation and benefits of any kind 
7.      paid during the fiscal year ended     Adopted 
       November 30, 2021 or allocated for the 
       same fiscal year to the Chairman - Chief     81.27%   0.47%   94.36%   5.64%   0.35% 
       Executive Officer 
       Approval of the information mentioned in     23,105,529 -     22,723,589 300,243  81,697 
8.      Article L.22-10-9 -I of the Commercial  Adopted 
       Code                       81.74%        98.70%   1.30%   0.35% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the term     23,105,529 -     23,073,280 29,439   2,810 
       of office of Mr. Michel PARIS, renewal of 
9.      the term of office of Mr. Michel PARIS  Adopted 
       for a period of three years            81.74%        99.87%   0.13%   0.01% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the term     23,105,529 -     23,089,735 12,984   2,810 
       of office of Mr. Jean-Louis CHAUSSADE, 
10.      renewal of the term of office of Mr.   Adopted 
       Jean-Louis CHAUSSADE for a period of       81.74%        99.94%   0.06%   0.01% 
       three years 
       Recognition of the expiration of the term     23,105,529 -     23,038,803 63,916   2,810 
       of office of Mr. Yves GABRIEL, renewal of 
11.      the term of office of Mr. Yves GABRIEL  Adopted 
       for a period of three years            81.74%        99.72%   0.28%   0.01% 
       Appointment of a director representing      23,105,529 -     23,092,772 9,947   2,810 
12.      employee shareholders to replace Mrs.   Adopted 
       Karine NORMAND who resigned            81.74%        99.96%   0.04%   0.01% 
       Authorization to be granted to the board 
       of directors, for a period of eighteen            -     23,084,519 2,970   18,040 
13.      months, for the purpose of purchasing by Adopted 23,105,529 
       the company its own shares 
                                81.74%        99.99%   0.01%   0.08% 
 
                                23,105,529 -     23,103,469 540    1,520 
17.                           Adopted 
       Powers for completing formalities 
                                81.74%        99.998%  0.002%   0.01% 
RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 
       Authorization to be granted to the board of directors, for     23,105,529 - 23,103,445 564   1,520 
       a period of twenty-six months, for the purpose of 
14.      canceling shares held by the Company following the     Adopted 
       repurchase of its own shares                    81.74%    99.998%  0.002% 0.01% 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the board of 
       directors, for a period of twenty-six months, for the       23,105,529 - 23,064,709 39,300 1,520 
       purpose of issuing shares and / or securities giving 
       access to the Company's shares to be issued with 
15.      cancellation of the preferential subscription right of   Adopted 
       shareholders, for the benefit of members of the group's 
       Company Savings Plan (s) for an amount of 3% of the        81.74%    99.83%   0.17%  0.01% 
       capital 
       Authorization to be granted to the board of directors, for     23,105,529 - 22,666,372 358,866 80,291 
       a period of thirty-eight months, for the purpose of 
16.      allocating free shares to be issued or existing for the  Adopted 
       benefit of employees and / or executive corporate officers     81.74%    98.44%   1.56%  0.35% 
       of the Company and related entities

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts 

Chief Financial Officer Press relations 
Bruno Coche 
             Emmeline Cacitti 
+33 (0)1 41 43 44 73 
             +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 
Infos-invest@ketb.com 
             ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2022 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.22-023. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

Regulatory filing PDF file File: KAUFMAN & BROAD SA: COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 5, 2022

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2022 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
