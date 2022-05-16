Anzeige
Montag, 16.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of planned Q1 2022 Financial Results date

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of planned Q1 2022 Financial Results date 16-May-2022 / 13:32 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

Limassol, Cyprus - 16 May 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, will announce its financial results for the period ended 31 March 2022 on Wednesday, 18 May 2022. The financial disclosures will be issued in an abbreviated format, while nonetheless satisfying LSE and MOEX financial reporting rules. No investor and analyst conference call is scheduled. 

For enquiries: 
Tinkoff PR Department 
pr@tinkoff.ru     Tinkoff IR Department 
           ir@tinkoff.ru

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services via its award-winning apps and web interface. Branchless since its inception in 2006, the Tinkoff ecosystem currently offers a full range of services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, corporate banking for businesses of all sizes and much more. Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the Most Innovative Digital Bank in CEE in 2021 and the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank in 2020 and 2018. It was also named the Best European Retail Bank of the Year by Retail Banker International in 2020. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).

