- (PLX AI) - Vestas introduces the V163-4.5 MW, expanding the Vestas 4 MW platform and offering superior wind park performance in medium to low wind conditions.
- • The V163-4.5 MW features an 18 percent increase in swept area and delivers up to ten percent higher Annual Energy Production (AEP) at park level compared to the V150-4.5 MW depending on site-specific conditions
- • With 80.1m blades, the V163-4.5 MW has a large rotor-size-to-rating ratio resulting in a higher capacity factor and an increased power output at medium and lower wind speeds when demand for renewables is high
- • Temperature operation is increased by four degrees compared the V150-4.5 MW. This leads to improved production predictability and stability with the potential to increase the value of energy, the company said
