German researchers have developed a new shape-stabilized phase change material with the ability to store up to five times more thermal energy than commercially available PCMs.Scientists at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and the University of Leipzig in Germany have developed a new heat-storage material. They claim it improves the energy efficiency of buildings, with potential use in passive cooling for PV modules and residential batteries. The new material is a shape-stabilized phase change material (ss-PCM) that can store up to five times more thermal energy than commercially ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...