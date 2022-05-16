Anzeige
Montag, 16.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
WKN: A1C7DM ISIN: US6708662019 Ticker-Symbol: 5OKA 
Frankfurt
04.03.22
12:11 Uhr
0,505 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
16.05.2022 | 13:46
O'KEY Group S.A. RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

DJ O'KEY Group S.A. RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A. RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 16-May-2022 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

O'KEY GROUP S.A.

société anonyme

Registered office: 6, rue Jean Monnet,

L-2180 LUXEMBOURG

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 80.533

(the "Company")

confirms that at its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders

held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

all resolutions were adopted.

Agenda of the General Meeting: 1. To receive the statutory and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for financial yearended December 31, 2021. 2. To receive the reports of the Board of Directors of the Company on the statutory and the consolidatedfinancial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. 3. To receive the reports of the approved statutory auditor of the Company on the statutory and theconsolidated financial statements of the Company for financial year ended December 31, 2021. 4. To approve the statutory financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31,2021. 5. To approve the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31,2021. 6. To approve the results of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. 7. To approve the compensation of the directors and officers of the Company for the financial year endedDecember 31, 2022 in an aggregate amount of up to USD 800,000 and to delegate to the board of directors of theCompany the power to determine each director's and officers' compensation. 8. To discharge the directors for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US6708662019 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      OKEY 
LEI Code:    213800133YYU23T4L791 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  161924 
EQS News ID:  1353247 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1353247&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2022 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
