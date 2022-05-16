International Endeavors Corporation: Crypto Mining and Solar Energy Project In Mexico Announced By IDVV

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / International Endeavors Corporation (OTC PINK:IDVV) announced an agreement valued at over one million dollars to develop a solar powered clean energy project along with cryptocurrency mining in Mexico.

Terms of the agreement call for the initial deposit, development, and sale of 10 UV-OG units beginning in June 2022. IDVV has received a partial deposit and expects the remaining deposit on or before May 20th, 2022.

The units primary use will be to provide off-grid power solution for a housing project under development in the Baja California, Mexico region. Each UV-OG unit will also have solar powered energy and crypto mining to maximize the use of power generated.

The UV-OG can be seen at https://idvvcorp.com/off-grid-container

Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "Mexico has started a push towards solar and crypto, we are positioning IDVV to have a presence in several areas of Latin America including Mexico and Costa Rica. Demand continues to grow globally, we have several products and services that are being announced in the coming weeks that appeal to a wide range of customers."

Relevant Links

Mexico Will Be One of the First Countries to Launch a CBDC in Latin America

https://dailycoin.com/mexico-will-be-one-of-the-first-countries-to-launch-its-cbdc-in-latin-america/

Mexico opposition party pitches free solar panels for housing

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-opposition-party-pitches-free-solar-panels-housing-2022-05-01/

Other Relevant Updates

We have posted the attorney letter for current information and our Q1 Quarterly Report on OTCMarkets.

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC:IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is an alternative energy company that is centered on the marketing, sales, distribution, and installation of solar technology, battery storage, bi-directional charging and clean energy crypto mining rigs in the US and Latin America. We are focused on providing solutions to improve ROI to on & off grid clients.

In addition to our main business, we are engaged in locating, acquiring and partnering with "Eco Friendly" established companies, brands, and technologies in the green energy sector.

