Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2022) - NOHO, Inc. (OTC Pink: DRNK), a Wyoming corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

Management of NOHO, Inc. will be conducting a shareholder video call which will be open to the public to answer questions about the proposed Smog Armor, Inc. acquisition. The call will be scheduled within the next 2 weeks and registration information will be provided.

In anticipation of the call, the IR team will be fielding questions and comments via email at IR@TheCampusCo.com.

Points of clarification to be covered:

Warrants issued by Sibannac. The valuation for the NOHO intellectual property is being done presently. The updated valuation will account for the substantial brand development that has been performed since the initial announcement in 2021 relative to the IP transaction with Sibannac, Inc.

Management vetted numerous green energy and technology companies before agreeing to the proposed terms with the Smog Armor team. As the transaction moves forward more information about Smog Armor's operations will be disclosed relating to their patent-pending tech to be used at large scale in both residential and commercial settings. In addition to selling their own line of Zero VOC paints, the licensing opportunities in the commercial sector are abundant.

NOHO's CEO, David Mersky, said, "We want to set up another shareholder call as the first one went very well and we want to have a direct dialog in an inter-active setting. The bottom line is that I'll be retaining my stock as part of the proposed deal which means that I'm committed to NOHO's long-term value and success."

More from NOHO - In addition to the After Shot, we have developed a new line of products, all leveraging Hydro-Nano technology, which will be rolling out soon. For additional information and product updates, please follow us at www.nohoshot.com and follow NOHO on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nohodrink.

IR@TheCampusCo.com

