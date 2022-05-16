- (PLX AI) - Aktia Bank says letter of intent has been signed on the sale of Aktia Life Insurance Ltd's real estate investment, estimated capital gains of more than EUR 10 million.
- • It is estimated that the transaction will be executed during the second quarter of the year
- • As a result, Aktia Life Insurance Ltd would record estimated capital gains of more than EUR 10 million in its investment portfolio
- • The execution of the transaction or, in case of a delay, the unrealised value change, will have a direct impact on Aktia Group's result
