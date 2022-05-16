Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("the Company"), an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. President and CEO of the Company, Robert Silzer, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's entrance into the electric car market and asked about this process. Silzer said. "We're now at over 1,300 refundable deposits for the SEV," he added. "That number will certainly increase by the time we are able to deliver in Q4 of this year. We will be one of the first to deliver an SUV (SEV) to the market in 2022," shared Silzer.

Jolly also asked Silzer about the Company's entrance into the electric golf cart market and asked about this process. Silzer then elaborated on the Company's newest golf carts, which were well received at the 2022 PGA Show. "It was a roaring success and we are now waiting for our molds to be completed for delivery of the Vantage golf cart series. The first delivery of our fleet car is going to be arriving in four weeks," he explained. The carts have been tested in Australia with very favorable comments. "Our new pricing program, pay for play, purchase or lease programs will be more than competitive with Yamaha, E-Z-GO and Club Car."

"Could you tell me about the Shelby golf cart and what that means for your company?", asked Jolly. "It means credibility for our company to be involved with the Carroll Shelby brand. We have a full assembly team building the Shelby carts in Fairfield, California, and we are now moving to a 100,000 square foot assembly in Milpitas, CA. We will also be setting up assembly facilities in Florida, and western Canada," said Silzer. "This extra space will also serve as a display for the low-speed EV cars, our SEV, Vantage and Shelby golf carts."

Jolly then commented on the Company's significant growth in orders, including a recent order from Green Vehicles Australia for $4.2 million, and then asked about DSGT's low stock price. "We have sales, recurring revenue, national name brands working with us, and $14m in our pipeline," he shared. "Now that we can talk about all our signed deals and commitments, I'm sure the market will take another look at us."

"Where do you see yourself in the next two to three quarters?", asked Jolly. "Where we are today versus where we will be by the end of this year could be a completely different company, as we have a lot going on and a lot to look forward to," said Silzer.

To close the interview, Silzer encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up to date on the Company's upcoming announcements and current projects.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric Vantage and Shelby golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the last quarter of 2022 through its IMC subsidiary.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated," "proposed," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally. Forward-looking statements or information are based on several factors and assumptions, which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forwardlooking information include, but are not limited to negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; delays in the Company's expansion plans; regulatory changes; and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2021 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forwardlooking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

