GenCell Energy: GenCell Partners with RedHawk Energy Systems to Deliver Clean Resilient Backup Power Solutions

RedHawk Energy Systems to Showcase GenCell's Zero-Emission Long-Duration Fuel Cells at Leading U.S. Rail Exhibition

PATASKALA, Ohio and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenCell Energy, (TASE: GNCL), the leading provider of hydrogen and ammonia to power solutions, and RedHawk Energy Systems LLC, a leader in alternative energy systems for critical infrastructures, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver GenCell's ultrareliable, resilient, long-duration and zero-emission fuel cell backup power systems to support critical infrastructure requirements in the U.S. rail and other key industry sectors. RedHawk will be featuring GenCell's backup power solutions at the 2022 RSSI C&S Exhibition, the U.S.'s premier show in the rail and rail transit, communications and signal industry being held in Kansas City, MO from May 16-18.

With the U.S. administration encouraging the accelerated transition to clean energy resources and climate concerns challenging critical industries and services to reinforce the resilience of their power facilities in the event of increasing frequent and severe weather incidents that increase the risk of power outages, private and public service providers across the United States are growing the demand for innovative energy technologies to meet these seemingly contradictory challenges. Faced with the tough job of keeping trains moving 24/7 or risking financial losses and customer churn, railroads and transit agencies have especially low tolerance for power interruptions.

Since the early 1980's RedHawk Energy has helped commercial and industrial customers tackle their critical prime and back-up power challenges with innovative solutions supporting diverse power loads. With rich experience in design, engineering and deployment of a broad variety of alternative energy systems from solar and wind to sophisticated ultracapacitors to power different applications, and with particular focus on rail signalling and communications, RedHawk recognizes the unique value of GenCell's solutions for its customer base.

The partners have joined forces to meet the needs of rail and other industries requiring uninterrupted power for the continuous operations of their signal & communications equipment. Incorporating comprehensive operational intelligence software and enabling extended runtime and compliance with sustainability targets while requiring minimal maintenance and support, GenCell's product portfolio offers RedHawk customers an attractive value proposition at a cost comparable or less than that of pollutant diesel alternatives.

"We're excited to join forces with GenCell Energy to promote and supply their innovative alkaline fuel cells," comments Matt Ulrich, Technical Sales Manager, RedHawk Energy. "We feel that GenCell's fuel cells powered by hydrogen and/or ammonia fit nicely into our existing alternative energy portfolio and give our customers a new option to meet their critical prime and backup power requirements as well as support their sustainability initiatives."

Rami Reshef, CEO GenCell, commented "We are most enthusiastic to work with RedHawk Energy Systems and to demonstrate the value of our technologies to their strong customer base including virtually every Class 1 railroad in North America, shortline railroads, midstream, upstream and downstream oil & gas companies, telecommunication companies, shipping companies, government agencies and many Fortune 500 & 1000 corporations. We appreciate this opportunity to collaborate with RedHawk's experienced engineering team, to gain deeper knowledge and understanding of the issues facing U.S. railroads and transit agencies and to increase our brand exposure and install base in these key industry sectors and regions in the United States."

About RedHawk Energy

RedHawk Energy Systems, LLC is an ISO 9001-2015 certified manufacturer and value-added subsidiary of the Arthur N. Ulrich Company. Since the early 1980's RedHawk has been a leader in the design, engineering and supply of alternative energy systems (Solar & Wind, Fuel Cells, Stirling Engines, TEGs, Ultracapacitors) for the critical infrastructure needs of a variety of industries with 1000+ systems in service to date.

About GenCell Energy

GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) develops total green power solutions based on reliable, zero-emission alkaline fuel cells and green ammonia-to-energy technology which deliver uninterrupted power to help the world SayNoToDiesel and transition to clean energy. The ability to produce not only clean power from GenCell's fuel cells, but also the green fuel on which the fuel cells run, sets GenCell in a far superior position as a well-to-wheel total green energy solution provider. GenCell delivers resilient, robust and weather-resistant backup power for utilities, telecom and other mission-critical applications which have been deployed in 22 countries. Our hydrogen-on-demand solution provides primary power for off-grid and poor-grid sites, as well as for rural electrification. GenCell Energy numbers more than 130 employees, including veterans of space and submarine projects. The Company is headquartered in Israel with a worldwide distribution and support network and retains unique intellectual property that includes patents, trade secrets and know-how.

