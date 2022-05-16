AESARA (www.aesara.com) is pleased to announce expansion of its European operations by establishing a new hub in Zug, Switzerland, in May 2022.

Gavin Outteridge, General Manager for AESARA Europe said, "Carefully selected for both customer proximity and access to talent, new AESARA operations in Switzerland strengthen our global and regional presence, complementing AESARA's existing reach across North America and the United Kingdom."

Outteridge continued: "Sharing our clients' values, goals and neighbourhoods enhances our ability to be thought partners for biopharma innovators, globally and locally engaged in client value access success."

AESARA will continue to grow its European team by attracting and promoting European Health Economics Outcomes Research (HEOR), Market Access and Management Consulting talent. AESARA Europe will not only recruit in Switzerland but also create additional opportunities for learning and growth in the HEOR and Market Access community by continuing the AESARA Europe internship programme and expanding AESARA's global fellowship programme. Local leadership in the Zug hub will be announced later this summer.

"Being part of the European Biopharmaceutical Cluster located in Switzerland is an important strategic step for AESARA to live out our purpose of developing innovative and trusted solutions that power transformative market access globally," said Sissi Pham, AESARA CEO.

About AESARA

AESARA is a market access agency with a focused purpose to impact healthcare decision-making to improve people's lives. Established in 2016, we are a woman and minority-owned company with biopharma seasoned industry professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Our diverse team is passionate about delivering to our client's transformative market access strategies and innovative digital communication solutions. For more information, please visit www.aesara.com and connect with AESARA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220515005085/en/

Contacts:

Pam Read

+1 587 233 4260 pam@aesara.com