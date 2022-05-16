Recent Study on Computationally-Guided Intranasal Spray Protocol to Augment Therapeutic Penetration With Implications Shown for Effective Treatments for COVID-19, Rhinitis, and Sinusitis

Today Xlear announced a new partnership with Dr. Ferrer BioPharma (DFBP), which will make Xlear nasal spray the first nasal hygiene tool to deploy the GentleMist nozzle-the next generation nasal spray technology that research shows achieves better compound dispersion and coverage and a better user experience.

Nasal cleansing studies have found that rinsing the nose and nasal cavity is an important tool for improving health and wellbeing. Numerous clinical and lab studies have found that nasal hygiene is an important adjunct in countering rhinositus, as well as a range of bacterial and viral infections.

New research, published by The European Society of Medicine found that the GentleMist nozzle achieved more uniform and more complete dispersion of nasal sprays into the nose and nasal cavity. The study also found that the new nozzle was gentler and significantly improved the user experience over typical nose spray technologies. You can read the full study by clicking here: Evaluation of Patient Experience for a Computationally-Guided Intranasal Spray Protocol to Augment Therapeutic Penetration: Implications for Effective Treatments for COVID-19, Rhinitis, and Sinusitis Medical Research Archives (esmed.org)

Traditionally nasal sprays have just had a standard pattern where the spray shoots straight up the airway in the direction it is sprayed. The new nozzle is very gentle and the spray is applied in a vortex/whirlpool pattern. This is extremely important and beneficial for Xlear and their customers as it allows Xlear's mix (saline, xylitol and grapefruit seed extract) to be applied much more effectively and completely to the nose and nasal cavity.

"For more than twenty years, millions of people have been using and benefiting from our nasal spray and we are extremely excited to make this new technology available to them to improve their user experience. We realize that if washing our nose every morning and evening is uncomfortable, or irritating or hurts in even the slightest way we are not going to have people wash their nose enough to where it will make a difference. If it hurt us every time we washed our hands…or brushed our teeth, we wouldn't be doing that enough either. Just like washing our hands, taking a shower and brushing our teeth, washing our nose is an added layer of protection to keeping us clean and healthy…and breathing better all day," said Xlear CEO Nate Jones.

Xlear is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Xlear

Founded in 2000, Xlear, Inc. is recognized as the leading manufacturer of natural, proactive health care products with xylitol. Xlear is committed to providing consumers with the highest quality products while striving to educate medical and dental professionals, as well their patients, about how using xylitol instead of sugar can help people live a much healthier and happy life. Xlear is supported by a team of doctors, hygienists and scientists who advocate the use and benefits of xylitol through continuous clinical research. Xlear, Inc. offers Xlear Nasal Spray, an award-winning, patented saline and xylitol nasal solution; a complete line of oral health products offered under the Spry Dental Defense System; and Lite&Sweet, a xylitol and erythritol sweetener used as a sugar substitute in cooking, baking and general consumption. For more information visit www.xlear.com.

About Dr. Ferrer BioPharma

Dr. Ferrer BioPharma are the leading innovators in intranasal medications to treat cough, colds, flu, and allergies. Dr. Ferrer BioPharma uses advanced nanoparticle technology to bring high-quality, evidence-based, consumer-focused, and doctor-invented products to the market. The mission is to provide to the market evidence-based therapies combining new ideas with proven concepts in the service of helping people. From molecules to the delivery of effective therapies to treat the populations we serve, Dr. Ferrer Biopharma is designing top-of-the-line intranasal treatments to help people breathe better. For more information visit www.drferrerbiopharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005266/en/

Contacts:

Jeff Gulko

Xlear Inc.

617.304.7339

jeff@thegulkogroup.com