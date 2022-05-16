SEL Market to Reach USD 5919.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global SEL Market is Segmented by Type (Cloud-based, On-premise), by Application (kindergarten, Primary School, High School, Junior High School, Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Education Category.

The global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) market size is projected to reach USD 5919.5 Million by 2028, from USD 1735.3 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Social and Emotional Learning market:

The demand for social and emotional well-being in educational institutions, the government's growing support and awareness programs, and the increase in social and emotional distance with Covid-19 is expected to be the major factors driving the Social and Emotional Learning market's growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SEL MARKET

Young people, adults, families, and communities all experienced increased feelings of isolation, stress, and loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As our communities work to address the impact of the pandemic on students' learning and development, social and emotional learning (SEL) offers a powerful way to support one another during these trying times. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to propel the Social and Emotional Learning market forward.

Several authors have warned in recent decades that students must be taught critical thinking, creativity, and emotional management skills. Because relationships and emotional processes influence how and what we learn, emotions can help or hinder children's academic engagement, commitment, and ultimately school success. Teachers are the primary emotional leaders of their students, and their ability to recognize, understand and manage their emotions is the foundation for promoting emotional balance within their groups. The SEL approach maintains that, like academic skills, the development of social and emotional skills requires explicit instruction. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Social and Emotional Learning market.

The Social and Emotional Learning market is expected to grow rapidly due to favorable government initiatives. In the United States, federal policy is critical in creating conditions that support the statewide and districtwide implementation of social and emotional learning (SEL) for the benefit of all students.

While technology can assist students in developing relationships and providing a starting point for connecting with one another, this is not a new concept, so teachers must use technology in ways that benefit their students. Educators should think about how EdTech tools can help students meet their emotional learning needs. A great way to combine technology and social-emotional development is to consider what students aren't getting from everyday instruction. When students connect with peers from other countries, another SEL benefit of technology occurs. Live translation features powered by artificial intelligence are common in services like Skype. This enables students to communicate and connect with others in ways they couldn't before.

SEL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the primary school segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Principals, teachers, parents, and legislators have expressed a strong interest in implementing SEL solutions across elementary schools to help students develop their academic and social skills.

Based on region, the largest market share belongs to North America. The market in the North American region will be boosted by large-scale implementations of SEL programs by schools, creating a supportive environment for the implementation of SEL programs across states, and ongoing projects.

Key Players:

Everyday Speech

Peekapak

Nearpod

EVERFI

Purpose Prep

Social Express

Aperture Education

Rethink ED

Committee for Children

Emotional ABCs

Taproot Learning

SEL Adventures

BASE Education

Panorama Education

Evolutions Labs

Hoonuit

The Conover Company

ScholarCentric

ONEder Academy

Hero K12

7 Mindsets

EQKidz

3DBear

JHasHeart.

