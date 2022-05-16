Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ILKKA-YHTYMÄ OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2022 16 MAY 2022 SHARES ILKKA-YHTYMÄ OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj's name to Ilkka Oyj will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 18 May 2022. At the same time Company's trading codes will be changed from ILK1S to ILKKA1 and ILK2S to ILKKA2, and Company's issuer code from ILK to ILKKA. Updated identifiers: New company name: Ilkka Oyj New issuer code: ILKKA New trading code 1: ILKKA1 ISIN code 1: FI0009800197 Orderbook ID 1: 24277 New trading code 2: ILKKA2 ISIN code 2: FI0009800205 Orderbook ID 2: 24278 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 17 May 2022. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services **************** TIEDOTE 16.5.2022 OSAKKEET ILKKA-YHTYMÄ OYJ: YHTIÖN NIMEN-, KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN MUUTOS Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj:n nimenmuutos Ilkka Oyj:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 18.5.2022 alkaen. Samalla tulee voimaan yhtiön kaupankäyntitunnuksien muutos ILK1S:sta ILKKA1:ksi ja ILK2S:stä ILKKA2:ksi ja yhtiön liikkeeseenlaskijatunnuksen muutos ILK:sta ILKKA:ksi. Uudet perustiedot: Yhtiön uusi nimi: Ilkka Oyj Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: ILKKA Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus 1: ILKKA1 ISIN-koodi 1: FI0009800197 Orderbook ID 1: 24277 Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus 2: ILKKA2 ISIN-koodi 2: FI0009800205 Orderbook ID 2: 24278 Edellyttäen, että uusi toiminimi merkitään kaupparekisteriin 17.5.2022. Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services