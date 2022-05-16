Anzeige
Montag, 16.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
16.05.2022 | 16:29
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: ILKKA-YHTYMÄ OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2022   16 MAY 2022   SHARES

ILKKA-YHTYMÄ OYJ: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

The change of Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj's name to Ilkka Oyj will be valid in the Nasdaq
Helsinki's INET trading system as from 18 May 2022. At the same time Company's
trading codes will be changed from ILK1S to ILKKA1 and ILK2S to ILKKA2, and
Company's issuer code from ILK to ILKKA. 

Updated identifiers:

New company name: Ilkka Oyj
New issuer code: ILKKA

New trading code 1: ILKKA1
ISIN code 1: FI0009800197
Orderbook ID 1: 24277

New trading code 2: ILKKA2
ISIN code 2: FI0009800205
Orderbook ID 2: 24278

Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on
17 May 2022. 

Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services

TIEDOTE   16.5.2022  OSAKKEET

ILKKA-YHTYMÄ OYJ: YHTIÖN NIMEN-, KAUPANKÄYNTI- JA LIIKKEESEENLASKIJATUNNUKSEN
MUUTOS 

Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj:n nimenmuutos Ilkka Oyj:ksi tulee voimaan Nasdaq Helsingin
INET-kaupankäyntijärjestelmässä 18.5.2022 alkaen. 

Samalla tulee voimaan yhtiön kaupankäyntitunnuksien muutos ILK1S:sta ILKKA1:ksi
ja ILK2S:stä ILKKA2:ksi ja yhtiön liikkeeseenlaskijatunnuksen muutos ILK:sta
ILKKA:ksi. 

Uudet perustiedot:

Yhtiön uusi nimi: Ilkka Oyj
Uusi liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: ILKKA

Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus 1: ILKKA1
ISIN-koodi 1: FI0009800197
Orderbook ID 1: 24277

Uusi kaupankäyntitunnus 2: ILKKA2
ISIN-koodi 2: FI0009800205
Orderbook ID 2: 24278

Edellyttäen, että uusi toiminimi merkitään kaupparekisteriin 17.5.2022.

Nasdaq Helsinki
Global Listing Services
