Spot Blue International Property: Spot Blue is Now Marketing a Development in the Algarve, on the Southern Coast of Portugal

Prices for the Algarve Properties Start from 534,000 Euro

SURREY, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Spot Blue, one of UK's leading international property agencies, is pleased to announce that they are now marketing a development in the Algarve, on the southern coast of Portugal.

To check out the current selection of available properties in the Algarve, please visit https://www.spotblue.com/property-for-sale/portugal/algarve/quinta-do-lago/

As a company spokesperson noted, prices for the Algarve properties start from 534,000 Euro, which means they qualify for the Portuguese Golden Visa program.

While Portugal's Golden Visa legislation limits the areas of Portugal where Golden Visa Investors can purchase residential real estate, and that parts of the Algarve no longer qualify, investors are still able to buy residential properties in this area that are worth at least 500,000 Euro.

The fact that Spot Blue is now marketing real estate in the Algarve, and that investors can take advantage of these beautiful residential properties, is great news for buyers who are interested in acquiring homes in this region.

As it notes on https://www.spotblue.com/property-for-sale/portugal/, Portugal is a highly sought after and attractive tourist destination, with many vacationers heading to the Algarve for their holidays.

"The Algarve also boasts championship golf courses along its stretch of coastline combining a beach holiday and golfing," the spokesperson noted, adding that in addition to golf, there are many other sports visitors may partake in, including tennis, basketball, handball and volleyball.

"Whether you have decided to buy a property in Portugal for a holiday residence, an investment, with a view to rent your property out either short term or long term, or as a possible retirement home for your future it's a wise choice to make."

About Spot Blue

Spot Blue International Property is one of the UK's leading international property agencies, with hundreds of properties regularly listed and updated on its website. As well as helping developers promote their projects to the UK and other foreign markets, Spotblue.com features properties for sale by private individuals. Spot Blue only promotes property of developers that pass its due diligence assessment. It also specialises in matching buyers with suitable properties. Countries where it operates include Turkey, Spain, France, Portugal, Greece, Barbados and the UK. The company's high profile in the UK means it is regularly quoted in the national press and invited to appear on panels at leading seminars and exhibitions. For more information, please visithttps://www.spotblue.com/.

