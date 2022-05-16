Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2022) - Konstellation Network, a decentralized cross-chain capital markets protocol developed on the Cosmos network, has announced the launch of its Blockchain qDARC Hackathon. The hackathon will begin on May 27, 2022, and anyone can join the competition to help build the Konstellation ecosystem.

Konstellation-Network-to-Launch-"2022-Blockchain-qDARC-Hackathon"-for-Developers



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8653/124114_839c5dc18450c9f9_001full.jpg

The Blockchain qDARC Hackathon hosted by Konstellation is seeking CosmWasm smart contract engineers, create the qDARC functions, especially those showcasing proficiency in Rust and Go languages. However, all applicants will be accepted.

The registration period has started and will close by Friday, May 27, 2022 at 24:00 KST. Interested applicants can visit Notion to send in their application.

The prize pool of $24,000 will be distributed in Bitcoin or Ethereum among the top 3 winners. And a prize of $2,000 will be granted to one team of students. In addition, participants that exhibit potential will be given an opportunity to join the Konstellation team for a full-time position.



The panel of judges will be the developers of Konstellation. The criteria for winning the hackathon are based on the degree of accuracy to the instructions and if the function works in accordance to the given task.



The Blockchain qDARC Hackathon will be held for 3 weeks from May 27, 2022 until June 20, 2022. There are no costs involved and it's open for all globally.

Join Konstellation's Discord for more information on the qDARC Hackathon.

About Konstellation

Konstellation is a decentralized cross-chain capital markets protocol built on the Cosmos network. The project is aimed to efficiently connect funds and the various components of the asset management industries with investors. Konstellation's mission is to become the financial services industry hub for Cosmos and other blockchain ecosystems using strategic inter-operable blockchain communications.

The Konstellation network is powered by DARC tokens, which are required for the Konstellation network's governance and transactions. Powered by features such as cross-chain infrastructure, a simplified interface, high composability, and effortless cross-chain DeFi usability, Konstellation is making headway in achieving its vision.

To learn more about Konstellation, visit their Website, Twitter, Telegram, Medium, Reddit, Discord, and LinkedIn.

Contact Details:

Name: Tarek Al Fakih

Email: Tarek@lunapr.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124114