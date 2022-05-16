Anzeige
Montag, 16.05.2022
WKN: A2JQN9 ISIN: SE0011415710 
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2022 | 17:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Dome Energy AB (publ) changes name to Reato Group AB (publ) (236/22)

Commencing May, 18, 2022, Dome Energy AB (publ) shares will be traded under its
new name, Reato Group AB (publ). Short name, ISIN code and order book ID will
remain unchanged. 

New company name:     Reato Group AB (publ)
-----------------------------------------------
Unchanged short name:   REATO        
-----------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code:   SE0011415710     
-----------------------------------------------
Unchanged order book ID: 79783        
-----------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 08-503 01 550.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
