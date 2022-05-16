Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Dome Energy AB (publ) changes name to Reato Group AB (publ) (236/22)

Commencing May, 18, 2022, Dome Energy AB (publ) shares will be traded under its new name, Reato Group AB (publ). Short name, ISIN code and order book ID will remain unchanged. New company name: Reato Group AB (publ) ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: REATO ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0011415710 ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 79783 ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 08-503 01 550.