Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn to Launch Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery This Fall

Empowers Libsyn Creators to Streamline Distribution on Apple Podcasts

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading 'Podcasting As A Service' platform, announced its partnership with Apple to bring Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery to Libsyn creators worldwide. Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery allows creators to automatically upload, manage, and distribute their premium and free audio through the Libsyn podcast hosting platform.

With Delegated Delivery, creators will soon have the ability to schedule the release of exclusive, early access, bonus, and ad-free content using WAV, FLAC, and MP3 files. This will also allows creators to submit free and premium shows, making it even easier to add new content to the Apple Podcasts directory through the Libsyn platform in a seamless way.

Libsyn customers can use Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery - without a membership to the Apple Podcasters Program - to enable the publishing of free shows and episodes. A membership is required to publish premium shows and episodes. Delegated Delivery will be available to all Libsyn creators through Apple Podcasts Connect at no additional cost.

Among the key benefits to Libsyn creators are:

One-click submissions to Apple Podcasts from the Libsyn interface

Publish free and premium content all from the same workflow

Ability to submit a show to Apple Podcasts via Libsyn before creating an Apple ID

Reduces complexity for starting or adding another show for all Libsyn creators

Libsyn customers utilizing Ad Insertion can easily offer the ad-free premium version of their podcast with no extra work

"Building on our mission to be an integrated 'Podcast as a Service' engine for diverse creators, we're continuing to modernize our platform by providing access to the latest features that simplify podcast distribution," said Libsyn President and Chief Product Officer, John W. Gibbons. "We are excited to collaborate with Apple, the pioneering platform of the podcast industry, to launch Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery to further expand our automation capabilities for Libsyn's 75,000 podcasters."

Additional information about Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery, including resources to help creators take advantage of this new feature, will be published by Libsyn and Apple Podcasts prior to the official launch in the fall. Libsyn customers will be notified via email in advance of the launch and prospective customers can sign up here to be notified: https://libsyn.com/delegated-delivery.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading 'Podcasting As A Service' platform that empowers creators to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2020, the Company delivered over 6 billion downloads and hosted over 5.8 million podcast episode files from more than 75,000 podcasts around the world. Libsyn's dynamic, open ecosystem is designed to meet the needs of the full spectrum of podcast creators and foster the effortless creation, development, monetization, and growth of their podcasts. Brands powered by the Company include podcast creation platform, Libsyn Studio; podcast membership platform, Libsyn's Glow; web hosting platform, Pair Networks; and Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more company information.

# # #

Media Contacts:

For Libsyn: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co+ nancy@relev8.co

For Apple Podcasts: Zach Kahn | zkahn@apple.com

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701547/Libsyn-to-Launch-Apple-Podcasts-Delegated-Delivery-This-Fall