Portuguese utility EDP has switched on a new 5 MW floating solar array at the Alqueva hydropower dam.From pv magazine Spain Portuguese utility EDP has finished building a 5 MW floating PV plant at the Alqueva hydropower dam, at the largest reservoir in Portugal. The facility features 26,600 floating structures provided by Spain's Isigenere and 12,000 solar modules supplied by an unnamed manufacturer. It is also linked to 2 MWh of lithium-ion batteries. The floats are made of corkscrew composite - a 100% natural, recyclable and biocompatible raw material - with recycled polymers. A specific anchoring ...

