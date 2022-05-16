Anzeige
WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Ticker-Symbol: EVE 
Frankfurt
16.05.22
08:15 Uhr
0,009 Euro
+0,001
+13,33 %
16.05.2022 | 18:01
16.05.2022 | 18:01
Eve Sleep plc: Posting of 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Posting of 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting 16-May-2022 / 16:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

eve Sleep plc

("eve" or the "Company")

Posting of 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements and Notice of Annual General Meeting

eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France announces that, further to the release of its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2021, its full 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") are now available on the Company's investor website at (https://investor.evesleep.co.uk/) and were posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy shareholder communications from the Company on 14 April 2022.

The AGM of the Company will be held at the office of finnCap Group at 1 Bartholomew Close, London, EC1A 7BL at 1.00 pm on Thursday 19 May 2022.

For further information, please contact: 

eve Sleep plc 
                             via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and broker) 
Matt Goode/ Teddy Whiley- Corporate Finance        +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Alice Lane / Charlotte Sutcliffe - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD 
                             +44 (0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed

