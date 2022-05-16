ABEO: ABEO: Record sales growth[1] of 30% in Q4 2021/22

2021/22 revenue up 18% to €205.3m

Excellent sales momentum: 2021/22 order intake up 30%

ABEO, a world leader in sports and leisure equipment today announces its revenue and order intake for the 2021/22 financial year (from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022).

€m

Unaudited 2021/2022 2020/2021 Change Change

LFL[2] Q4 revenue 57.4 44.0 +30.5% +28.3% Sports 29.3 23.6 +24.0% +22.0% Sportainment & Climbing 13.2 7.2 +84.0% +78.3% Changing Rooms 14.9 13.2 +13.2% +12.5% YTD revenue 205.3 174.0 +18.0% +16.5% Sports 101.7 85.5 +18.9% +16.9% Sportainment & Climbing 45.2 35.8 +26.1% +24.4% Changing Rooms 58.5 52.6 +11.1% +10.4% YTD order intake[3] 222.5 171.0 +30.1% +28.5%



Record growth1 in Q4 2021/22

ABEO posted Q4 2021/22 (from 1 January to 31 March 2022) revenue of €57.4m, up 30.5%, including the consolidation of Eurogym (contribution of 0.4% over 3 months). The Group's quarterly organic growth remained very dynamic at 28.3%, supported by a rebound in all divisions, despite the prevailing health crisis that continues to weigh on certain regions. Currency gains for the quarter boosted revenues by 1.8%.

The Sports division posted revenues of €29.3 million, up 24% (22% like-for-like), returning to its pre-crisis level. The division's momentum continues to be driven by the Gymnastics business and is also bolstered by strong activity in the Benelux region.

The Sportainment & Climbing division rebounded with a strong 84% increase in revenue. The recovery in the US sportainment market is gaining momentum and core businesses are returning to pre-crisis levels of activity, excluding Asia, which is still affected by the pandemic.

Lastly, quarterly revenue in the Changing Rooms division rose 13.2%, approaching its pre-crisis level, driven by the strong sales momentum observed in the previous quarter.

As a result, ABEO posted total revenue of €205.3m for the 2021/22 financial year, up 18% (up 16.5% like-for-like) from the previous year. After a year of major disruptions due to the health crisis in 2020/21, this performance illustrates the Group's ability to recover high levels of activity as the situation returns to normal.



Trends and outlook

The clear improvement is also reflected in the cumulative order intake for the year ended 31 March 2022, which amounted to €222.5m, a sharp increase of 30.1% and accelerating in the second half of 2021/22.

Therefore, in view of the buoyant level of activity achieved over the full 2021/22 financial year combined with the lasting effects of the performance plan implemented during the crisis, the Group anticipates solid operating profitability for the year ended 31 March 2022. Nevertheless, ABEO will continue to track developments in the pandemic while remaining vigilant about the unprecedented and ongoing global crisis in terms of supply and pressure on raw material prices.



The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) extends its partnership with EP until 2024

Backed by a long-standing relationship with the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) as its exclusive climbing wall partner, the recognition of EP's expertise is once again confirmed.

Climbing competitions have developed over the past few years to become a recognised worldwide sport, and EP is proud to be part of this evolution by continuing to offer new products and solutions to enhance training and athletes' performance, while also providing for a wider audience.

Next release

8 June 2022 after close of trading: Full-year 2021/22 results

Find more about www.abeo-bourse.com

ABOUT ABEO ABEO is a major player in the sports and leisure market. The Group posted turnover of € 205.3 million for the year ended 31 March 2022, 74% of which was generated outside France, and has 1,413 employees.

ABEO is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of sports and leisure equipment. It also provides assistance in implementing projects to professional customers in the following sectors: specialised sports halls and clubs, leisure centres, education, local authorities, construction professionals, etc.

ABEO has a unique global offering, and operates in a wide variety of market segments, including gymnastics apparatus and landing mats, team sports equipment, physical education, climbing walls, leisure equipment and changing room fittings. The Group has a portfolio of strong brands which partner sports federations and are featured at major sporting events, including the Olympic Games.

ABEO (ISIN code: FR0013185857, ABEO) is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C.



[1] Since the IPO on 11 October 2016

[2] Refers to the change in revenue over a comparable period and at constant consolidation scope, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations

[3] Non-financial data - to measure the sales momentum of its business activities, the Group uses the quantified amount of its order intake over a given period, inter alia. The sales momentum indicator represents the aggregate value of all orders booked over the relevant period, as compared to the same period for the previous financial year.

