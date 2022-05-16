Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE), an innovative company developing a scalable robotic platform for non-invasive echotherapy, announces todaythe launch of SONOVEIN HD. This new system combines the first and only extracorporeal therapeutic ultrasound solution with leading-edge imaging capabilities from SuperSonic Imagine (recently acquired by Hologic), made in Aix-en-Provence, France.

Less than 3 years after unveiling the first SONOVEIN, Theraclion is launching its CE-marked third-generation platform, SONOVEIN HD. This new edition is the result of Theraclion research team's technical developments and the integration of best-in-class high-definition imaging technologies MACH30 10-12Mhz imaging system.

"High-end visualization technology is key to an optimal workflow, efficiency, and safety. The launch of SONOVEIN HD is a transforming event for Theraclion", commented David Caumartin, CEO of Theraclion.

"SONOVEIN HD allowed me to complete the fastest vein treatment I have ever done. It speeds up the process, avoiding repositioning and increasing confidence. It truly is an innovation for vascular doctors and will benefit patients," explains Dr Guillaume Stalnikiewicz, France, renowned vascular doctor and one of the SONOVEIN global pioneers.

A few days after the treatment of the first patients in the US, the SONOVEIN HD release represents the ultimate technological milestone in Theraclion's ambition to revolutionize varicose vein treatment. Theraclion is on track to transform this large global market. Varicose veins affect an estimated 30% of the world's adult population and require about 5 million medical procedures annually.

About Theraclion

At Theraclion we believe that surgery, as we know it, is outdated. It converts optimistic patients into anxious individuals, brilliant doctors into exhausted system executors and stretches healthcare systems to the limit. We have disrupted this convention by creating extracorporeal treatment platforms. We replace surgery with a robotic treatment from outside the body using High Intensity Focussed Ultrasound (HIFU). Our leading edge echotherapy platforms are currently CE marked in non-invasive treatment of varicose veins with SONOVEIN and of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules with Echopulse.

Located in Malakoff, near Paris, our employees live and breathe innovation by extensive clinical research and harness artificial intelligence. The market of varicose veins treatment alone requires around 5 million procedures annually. It is a dynamic market in which we change paradigms by making non-invasive echotherapy the new standard.

