Montag, 16.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
16.05.2022
Springs Window Fashions Names Chetan Balsara Chief Information Officer

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Chetan Balsara has joined Springs Window Fashions, a leading global provider of custom window coverings, as Chief Information Officer (CIO). A seasoned IT professional, Balsara spent the past 10 years as CIO and Vice President-IT for Connecticut-based Davis-Standard, a global leader in extrusion/converting technology in rubber and plastics.

Balsara has honed his skills for more than two decades in several industries and locations throughout the United States and India. He has worked for companies including Buckeye Partners and J.B. Poindexter, both based in Houston, and at Wilbur-Ellis (Seattle), DTI (Fremont, CA), and Castrol India, Concourse Infotech, Zenith Computers (Mumbai).

"Chetan brings a breadth and depth of experience that will benefit Springs Window Fashions, enhancing our IT capabilities as we continue to grow our global footprint," said President and CEO Eric Jungbluth. "His skill and business acumen are great assets to Springs, one of the largest manufacturers in a very complex industry."

He is based in Springs' Middleton, Wisconsin global headquarters.

ABOUT SPRINGS WINDOW FASHIONS

Springs Window Fashions, the Best Experience Company, is a leading global supplier of blinds, shades, specialty treatments and window hardware. Its Bali®, Graber®, Horizons®, SWFcontract, Mecho, Mariak, and SunSetter brands are sold through retailers and distributors within North America. In Europe, the company manufactures and sells products through its B&C International division. Based in Middleton, WI, Springs has facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,000 associates. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Mower
Jenna Bush | 212.284.9936 | jbush@mower.com

SOURCE: Springs Window Fashions



© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
