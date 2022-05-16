DJ Freelance.com: Q1 2022 revenue: EUR181.5m

Press release - 16 May 2022

Q1 2022 revenue: EUR181.5m

Consolidated growth: +83.7%

Organic growth: +24%

Accelerated internationalisation

and strong growth

Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), the leader in relationship management between businesses and their external talent, has published its revenue for the first quarter of 2022 (period from 1 January to 31 March).

2022 2021 Revenue % Change Consolidated* Consolidated Q1 181.5 98.8 +83.7%

*Not audited by the Statutory Auditors

Synergies and commercial strength within all Group entities

During the first quarter of 2022, Freelance.com made revenue of EUR181.5m, an increase of 83.7% compared with EUR98.8m in the first quarter of 2021. Business volumes benefited from the full contribution of Helvetic Payroll, which has been consolidated since 1 November 2021.

At constant scope, Group growth came out at 24% in the first quarter of 2022.

40% of revenue generated internationally

In France, Freelance.com achieved total revenue of EUR108.7m in Q1, with organic growth of 27.7% versus the same period in 2021 (EUR85.1m), representing 60% of the group's consolidated total.

Internationally, revenue increased by a factor of 5.3 from EUR13.7m in Q1 2021 to EUR72.8m in Q1 2022, benefiting from the integration of Helvetic Payroll. Total activity generated internationally reached 40% of the Group's revenue over the quarter, compared with 19% for the whole of 2021, an increase of 18%.

Double-digit growth target for 2022 and EUR1bn by 2025

The quality of growth achieved at the beginning of the year, the internal synergies at play, the positive trajectory of the underlying activities and the shared "Future of Work" vision within all of the Group entities are all factors that underpin Freelance.com's ambition of double-digit growth for the current year and its revenue target of EUR1bn by 2025.

Upcoming events: - 17 June 2022: Annual general meeting - 29 August 2022: H1 2022 revenue

About Freelance.com Group Having secured a central position in the transformation of the labour market as the leader in relationship management between businesses and their external talent in France, Freelance.com relies on a community of 370,000 consultants and experts working as freelancers or in hyper-specialised SMEs. Freelance.com group offers a comprehensive range of services: sourcing expertise, external resource management, project management, wage portage, compliance, etc. With pro-forma revenue of EUR671m in 2021 and operations in France and internationally (Switzerland, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom, Singapore), Freelance.com is a leading player in the "Future of Work" with one purpose: to open up, simplify and secure relations between businesses and their external talent.

Name: FREELANCE.COM ISIN code: FR0004187367 Ticker: ALFRE Number of shares comprising the share capital: 55,755,082

Ecofi Press Relations Investor Relations Corporate press relations FREELANCE GROUP ACTIFIN ACTIFIN Claude Tempe SEITOSEI Isabelle Dray Sébastien Berret Vice-Chairman Olivier Coppermann Mobile: +33 (0)6 60 51 60 06 Tel.: +33 (0)1 56 Mobile: +33 (0)6 02 08 45 49 ctempe@freelance.com Mobile: +33 (0)6 07 25 04 48 88 11 11 sberret@actifin.fr olivier.coppermann@seitosei.fr idray@actifin.fr

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Q1 2022 revenue: EUR181.5m

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Freelance.com 1, parvis de La Défense 92044 PARIS LA DEFENSE CEDEX France Phone: 0614455821 E-mail: fcanetti@freelance.com Internet: www.freelance.com ISIN: FR0004187367 Euronext Ticker: AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 1353767 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

