Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 9 to May 13, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
09.05.2022
649,000
49.65089
32,223,427.61
XPAR
09.05.2022
200,000
49.24920
9,849,839.40
CEUX
09.05.2022
50,000
49.26536
2,463,267.80
TQEX
09.05.2022
50,000
49.26761
2,463,380.40
AQEU
10.05.2022
791,855
48.37475
38,305,790.83
XPAR
10.05.2022
100,000
48.05616
4,805,615.60
CEUX
10.05.2022
30,000
48.14359
1,444,307.82
TQEX
10.05.2022
30,000
48.14270
1,444,281.06
AQEU
11.05.2022
775,452
49.62669
38,483,115.24
XPAR
11.05.2022
80,000
49.38570
3,950,855.68
CEUX
11.05.2022
36,000
49.52741
1,782,986.62
TQEX
11.05.2022
36,000
49.52786
1,783,003.00
AQEU
12.05.2022
549,934
49.78505
27,378,489.49
XPAR
12.05.2022
235,000
49.63982
11,665,357.23
CEUX
12.05.2022
70,000
49.68701
3,478,090.91
TQEX
12.05.2022
70,000
49.68637
3,478,045.83
AQEU
13.05.2022
807,201
50.71738
40,939,123.08
XPAR
13.05.2022
60,000
50.66057
3,039,633.96
CEUX
13.05.2022
20,000
50.52514
1,010,502.86
TQEX
13.05.2022
20,000
50.53636
1,010,727.12
AQEU
Total
4,660,442
49.5661
230,999,841.53
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
