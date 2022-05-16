Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 9 to May 13, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 09.05.2022 649,000 49.65089 32,223,427.61 XPAR 09.05.2022 200,000 49.24920 9,849,839.40 CEUX 09.05.2022 50,000 49.26536 2,463,267.80 TQEX 09.05.2022 50,000 49.26761 2,463,380.40 AQEU 10.05.2022 791,855 48.37475 38,305,790.83 XPAR 10.05.2022 100,000 48.05616 4,805,615.60 CEUX 10.05.2022 30,000 48.14359 1,444,307.82 TQEX 10.05.2022 30,000 48.14270 1,444,281.06 AQEU 11.05.2022 775,452 49.62669 38,483,115.24 XPAR 11.05.2022 80,000 49.38570 3,950,855.68 CEUX 11.05.2022 36,000 49.52741 1,782,986.62 TQEX 11.05.2022 36,000 49.52786 1,783,003.00 AQEU 12.05.2022 549,934 49.78505 27,378,489.49 XPAR 12.05.2022 235,000 49.63982 11,665,357.23 CEUX 12.05.2022 70,000 49.68701 3,478,090.91 TQEX 12.05.2022 70,000 49.68637 3,478,045.83 AQEU 13.05.2022 807,201 50.71738 40,939,123.08 XPAR 13.05.2022 60,000 50.66057 3,039,633.96 CEUX 13.05.2022 20,000 50.52514 1,010,502.86 TQEX 13.05.2022 20,000 50.53636 1,010,727.12 AQEU Total 4,660,442 49.5661 230,999,841.53

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

