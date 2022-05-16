BeWhere Holdings Inc.: Announces Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / BeWhere Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "BeWhere") announces that it has received acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange of its intention to purchase by way of a Normal Course Issuer Bid of up to an aggregate of 4,416,074 of its Common Shares, representing approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation. The normal course issuer bid will commence on May 24, 2022 and terminate on May 23, 2023 or the earlier of the date all shares which are subject to the Normal Course Issuer Bid are purchased.

Purchases subject to the Normal Course Issuer Bid will be carried out pursuant to open market transactions through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange and the price which the Corporation will pay for the Common Shares acquired by it will be the market price of the Common Shares at the time of acquisition. The Member through which the Normal Course Issuer Bid will be conducted is Echelon Wealth Partners, Toronto, Ontario. All Common Shares purchased by BeWhere under the Normal Course Issuer Bid will be cancelled.

