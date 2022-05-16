RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries Introduces TruField, Patented Technology Delivering Best-in-Class True RF Transparency for Small Cell Concealment Solutions

Expands Small Cell Concealment Solutions Product Offering and Market Opportunity

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced the expansion of its small cell concealment solutions portfolio to include TruField, a first of its kind, patent protected technology developed in partnership with Saint-Gobain, RF Industries' exclusive strategic partner. TruField utilizes a proprietary outer shell material that is band agnostic and achieves true RF transparency with less than 0.2 dB of loss at any angle of incidence up to 60° across all frequencies.

"With the massive growth of 5G networks, we couldn't be more excited to partner and collaborate with Saint-Gobain to bring TruField technology to wireless carriers and neural host providers," said Robert Dawson, President and CEO of RF Industries. "TruField has gone through extensive independent lab and wireless carrier testing and will drive a more powerful concealment solutions product roadmap that we can sell to our growing customer base to meet the demands of 5G."

"TruField's superior RF and mmWave transparency is truly revolutionary and can be configured to fit any small cell or current mmWave radio on the market. Its lightweight, flexible material unzips to provide 360° access for easy installation, upgrades, and removal," said Christophe Massenet, Vice President of Technology and Engineering at RF Industries. "Unlike traditional shrouds, its unique material can easily adapt to future 4G and 5G configurations due to the full RF transparency throughout the entire shroud. TruField's unique durable construction is also climate resilient, hydrophobic, self-cleaning and low maintenance."

RF Industries will be showcasing its line of TruField Concealment Solutions at Connect(X) in Denver, CO on May 23, 2022. This product line is a customizable solution that is engineered and designed to fit the exact needs of RF Industries' customers. For more specific information on TruField, click here.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components such as RF connectors and adapters, dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut, North Kingstown, Rhode Island and Parsippany, New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to future events, including the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, improve operational efficiencies, and add innovative products and solutions to its portfolio, which are subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully integrating new products and teams, the duration and continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. economy and the Company's customers; changes in the telecommunications industry; the Company's reliance on certain distributors and customers for a significant portion of anticipated revenues; the impact of existing and additional future tariffs imposed by U.S. and foreign nations; the Company's ability to execute on its new go-to-market strategies and channel models; its ability to expand its OEM relationships; its ability to continue to deliver newly designed and custom fiber optic and cabling products to principal customers; its ability to maintain strong margins and diversify its customer base; and its ability to address the changing needs of the market. Further discussion of these and other potential risk factors may be found in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to the Company on the date they are published, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or new information after the date of this release.

