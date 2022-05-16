Total passenger traffic continued the recovery trend reaching 73.5% of April 2019 traffic levels; Ecuador and Armenia at 95% of pre-pandemic levels
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 202.1% YoY increase in passenger traffic in April 2022, reaching 73.5% of pre-pandemic levels of April 2019.
Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance (vs. 2019) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021)
Statistics
Apr'22
Apr'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21(1)(2)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,953
1,090
170.8%
11,428
5,458
109.4%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,587
328
384.1%
5,125
1,364
275.7%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
354
201
75.7%
1,817
1,333
36.3%
Total Passengers (thousands)
4,894
1,620
202.1%
18,369
8,155
125.2%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
29.7
30.1
-1.2%
110.7
97.9
13.0%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
58.7
30.5
92.3%
215.0
128.9
66.8%
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,953
3,734
-20.9%
11,428
15,279
-25.2%
International Passengers (thousands)
1,587
2,306
-31.1%
5,125
9,060
-43.4%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
354
622
-43.1%
1,817
2,894
-37.2%
Total Passengers (thousands)
4,894
6,661
-26.5%
18,369
27,233
-32.5%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
29.7
37.2
-20.1%
110.7
142.3
-22.2%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
58.7
68.5
-14.3%
215.0
281.2
-23.5%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.
(3)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in April 2022 grew 202.1% compared to the same month of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Brazil, Italy and Argentina, where traffic demand continued to recover, following the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel restrictions. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 73.5% of April 2019 levels, from 68.6% in March. International and domestic passenger traffic improved sequentially reaching 68.9% and 79.1% of pre-pandemic levels of April 2019, respectively.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 249.0% YoY and reached 75.2% of April 2019 levels, with international passenger traffic improving to 57.2% of pre-pandemic levels, showing a continued strong recovery from the 6.2% posted in July 2021, the lowest level of the year, and improving sequentially from the 48.4% reached in March. International traffic continued benefiting from the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the gradual lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic also improved, reaching 84.6% of April 2019 levels, up from the 77.5% posted in March. Effective April 7, 2022, Covid tests are no longer required and travelers must complete an affidavit form. In addition, foreigners are required to present a Covid-19 health insurance.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 13.8x YoY and stood at 78.1% of April 2019 levels, showing a strong sequential improvement from the 68.2% posted in March. Travel restrictions have eased during the last couple of months and passengers are now just required to present a negative Covid-19 test or a vaccination certificate.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 136.5% YoY, and reached 73.0% of April 2019 pre-pandemic levels, slightly below the 76.5% recorded in March. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 73% of total traffic, stood at 84.9% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 53.9% of April 2019 levels.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 7.7x YoY and reached 63.4% of April 2019 levels, up from the 57.9% posted in March. Traffic in Uruguay continues to improve following the full re-open of borders on November 1, 2021 together with the gradual relaxation of travel requirements.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 170.2% YoY, reaching 95.2% of April 2019 levels, up from the 88.5% posted in March. International passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 94.9% of pre-pandemic levels, boosted by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, which have been seeing higher passenger traffic than in 2019 for several months now. Domestic passenger traffic also improved to 95.3% of April 2019 pre-pandemic levels, up from the 69.6% and 87.5% posted in February and March, respectively.
In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 56.0% YoY. Passenger traffic continued performing well and stood at 96.4% of April 2019 levels, improving slightly from the 95.1% recorded in March.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume decreased 1.2% YoY and stood at 79.9% of April 2019 levels, or at 80.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Close to 80% of cargo volume came from Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay, which reported volumes at 89.3%, 85.0% and 107.0% of April 2019 pre-pandemic levels.
Aircraft movements increased 92.3% YoY and stood at 85.7% of April 2019 levels, or at 88.8% adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Aircraft movements in Argentina, which accounted for more than half of total movement, stood at 87.0% of pre-pandemic levels. To note, aircraft movements in Ecuador and Armenia was above April 2019 levels and stood at over 97% of pre-pandemic levels in Uruguay.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)
Apr'22
Apr'21
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'21
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
2,549
730
249.0%
9,613
3,521
173.0%
Italy
575
39
1376.9%
1,377
113
1117.8%
Brazil(2)
1,076
455
136.5%
4,918
3,108
58.2%
Uruguay
111
13
769.6%
434
57
656.9%
Ecuador
374
138
170.2%
1,246
523
138.1%
Armenia
209
134
56.0%
780
405
92.6%
Peru
110
-100.0%
427
-100.0%
TOTAL
4,894
1,620
202.1%
18,369
8,155
125.2%
(1)
See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
16,815
15,914
5.7%
59,948
52,079
15.1%
Italy
1,093
1,166
-6.3%
5,002
4,569
9.5%
Brazil
4,355
6,411
-32.1%
18,314
20,112
-8.9%
Uruguay(3)
3,225
3,626
-11.1%
10,248
9,828
4.3%
Ecuador
2,819
1,294
117.8%
12,062
5,751
109.7%
Armenia
1,401
1,459
-4.0%
5,090
4,687
8.6%
Peru
212
-100.0%
908
-100.0%
TOTAL
29,709
30,082
-1.2%
110,665
97,935
13.0%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
30,935
16,373
88.9%
113,041
66,275
70.6%
Italy
5,721
1,287
344.5%
15,792
3,464
355.9%
Brazil
10,538
5,794
81.9%
44,221
32,056
37.9%
Uruguay
2,319
898
158.2%
9,919
3,279
202.5%
Ecuador
6,856
3,504
95.7%
24,620
14,774
66.6%
Armenia
2,286
1,345
70.0%
7,437
4,320
72.2%
Peru
1,298
-100.0%
4,728
-100.0%
TOTAL
58,655
30,499
92.3%
215,030
128,896
66.8%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)
Apr'22
Apr'19
% Var.
YTD'22
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
2,549
3,391
-24.8%
9,613
14,494
-33.7%
Italy
575
736
-21.9%
1,377
2,156
-36.1%
Brazil(2)
1,076
1,474
-27.0%
4,918
6,443
-23.7%
Uruguay
111
176
-36.6%
434
818
-46.9%
Ecuador
374
392
-4.8%
1,246
1,497
-16.8%
Armenia
209
217
-3.6%
780
796
-2.0%
Peru
275
-100.0%
1,028
-100.0%
TOTAL
4,894
6,661
-26.5%
18,369
27,233
-32.5%
(1)
See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
16,815
18,825
-10.7%
59,948
74,881
-19.9%
Italy
1,093
1,285
-14.9%
5,002
4,365
14.6%
Brazil
4,355
8,639
-49.6%
18,314
32,163
-43.1%
Uruguay(3)
3,225
3,015
7.0%
10,248
9,394
9.1%
Ecuador
2,819
3,316
-15.0%
12,062
14,629
-17.5%
Armenia
1,401
1,704
-17.8%
5,090
5,262
-3.3%
Peru
389
-100.0%
1,579
-100.0%
TOTAL
29,709
37,172
-20.1%
110,665
142,274
-22.2%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
30,935
35,553
-13.0%
113,041
151,443
-25.4%
Italy
5,721
6,864
-16.7%
15,792
21,016
-24.9%
Brazil
10,538
12,714
-17.1%
44,221
53,465
-17.3%
Uruguay
2,319
2,375
-2.4%
9,919
11,712
-15.3%
Ecuador
6,856
6,834
0.3%
24,620
27,470
-10.4%
Armenia
2,286
1,744
31.1%
7,437
7,070
5.2%
Peru
2,383
-100.0%
9,029
-100.0%
|
TOTAL
58,655
68,467
-14.3%
215,030
281,205
-23.5%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
