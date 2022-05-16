Total passenger traffic continued the recovery trend reaching 73.5% of April 2019 traffic levels; Ecuador and Armenia at 95% of pre-pandemic levels

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 202.1% YoY increase in passenger traffic in April 2022, reaching 73.5% of pre-pandemic levels of April 2019.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2021) Statistics Apr'22 Apr'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21(1)(2)(3) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,953 1,090 170.8% 11,428 5,458 109.4% International Passengers (thousands) 1,587 328 384.1% 5,125 1,364 275.7% Transit Passengers (thousands) 354 201 75.7% 1,817 1,333 36.3% Total Passengers (thousands) 4,894 1,620 202.1% 18,369 8,155 125.2% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 29.7 30.1 -1.2% 110.7 97.9 13.0% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 58.7 30.5 92.3% 215.0 128.9 66.8% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2022 vs. 2019) Statistics Domestic Passengers (thousands) 2,953 3,734 -20.9% 11,428 15,279 -25.2% International Passengers (thousands) 1,587 2,306 -31.1% 5,125 9,060 -43.4% Transit Passengers (thousands) 354 622 -43.1% 1,817 2,894 -37.2% Total Passengers (thousands) 4,894 6,661 -26.5% 18,369 27,233 -32.5% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 29.7 37.2 -20.1% 110.7 142.3 -22.2% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 58.7 68.5 -14.3% 215.0 281.2 -23.5%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. (3) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in April 2022 grew 202.1% compared to the same month of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Brazil, Italy and Argentina, where traffic demand continued to recover, following the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the lifting of travel restrictions. Overall passenger traffic recovered to 73.5% of April 2019 levels, from 68.6% in March. International and domestic passenger traffic improved sequentially reaching 68.9% and 79.1% of pre-pandemic levels of April 2019, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 249.0% YoY and reached 75.2% of April 2019 levels, with international passenger traffic improving to 57.2% of pre-pandemic levels, showing a continued strong recovery from the 6.2% posted in July 2021, the lowest level of the year, and improving sequentially from the 48.4% reached in March. International traffic continued benefiting from the full re-opening of borders on November 1, 2021 and the gradual lifting of travel requirements. Domestic passenger traffic also improved, reaching 84.6% of April 2019 levels, up from the 77.5% posted in March. Effective April 7, 2022, Covid tests are no longer required and travelers must complete an affidavit form. In addition, foreigners are required to present a Covid-19 health insurance.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 13.8x YoY and stood at 78.1% of April 2019 levels, showing a strong sequential improvement from the 68.2% posted in March. Travel restrictions have eased during the last couple of months and passengers are now just required to present a negative Covid-19 test or a vaccination certificate.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 136.5% YoY, and reached 73.0% of April 2019 pre-pandemic levels, slightly below the 76.5% recorded in March. Domestic traffic, which accounted for 73% of total traffic, stood at 84.9% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 53.9% of April 2019 levels.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 7.7x YoY and reached 63.4% of April 2019 levels, up from the 57.9% posted in March. Traffic in Uruguay continues to improve following the full re-open of borders on November 1, 2021 together with the gradual relaxation of travel requirements.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 170.2% YoY, reaching 95.2% of April 2019 levels, up from the 88.5% posted in March. International passenger traffic continued to recover reaching 94.9% of pre-pandemic levels, boosted by routes to Europe, as well as the US and Panama, which have been seeing higher passenger traffic than in 2019 for several months now. Domestic passenger traffic also improved to 95.3% of April 2019 pre-pandemic levels, up from the 69.6% and 87.5% posted in February and March, respectively.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 56.0% YoY. Passenger traffic continued performing well and stood at 96.4% of April 2019 levels, improving slightly from the 95.1% recorded in March.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume decreased 1.2% YoY and stood at 79.9% of April 2019 levels, or at 80.8% when adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Close to 80% of cargo volume came from Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay, which reported volumes at 89.3%, 85.0% and 107.0% of April 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

Aircraft movements increased 92.3% YoY and stood at 85.7% of April 2019 levels, or at 88.8% adjusting for the discontinuation in Peru. Aircraft movements in Argentina, which accounted for more than half of total movement, stood at 87.0% of pre-pandemic levels. To note, aircraft movements in Ecuador and Armenia was above April 2019 levels and stood at over 97% of pre-pandemic levels in Uruguay.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2021)

Apr'22 Apr'21 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'21 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 2,549 730 249.0% 9,613 3,521 173.0% Italy 575 39 1376.9% 1,377 113 1117.8% Brazil(2) 1,076 455 136.5% 4,918 3,108 58.2% Uruguay 111 13 769.6% 434 57 656.9% Ecuador 374 138 170.2% 1,246 523 138.1% Armenia 209 134 56.0% 780 405 92.6% Peru 110 -100.0% 427 -100.0% TOTAL 4,894 1,620 202.1% 18,369 8,155 125.2%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 16,815 15,914 5.7% 59,948 52,079 15.1% Italy 1,093 1,166 -6.3% 5,002 4,569 9.5% Brazil 4,355 6,411 -32.1% 18,314 20,112 -8.9% Uruguay(3) 3,225 3,626 -11.1% 10,248 9,828 4.3% Ecuador 2,819 1,294 117.8% 12,062 5,751 109.7% Armenia 1,401 1,459 -4.0% 5,090 4,687 8.6% Peru 212 -100.0% 908 -100.0% TOTAL 29,709 30,082 -1.2% 110,665 97,935 13.0% Aircraft Movements Argentina 30,935 16,373 88.9% 113,041 66,275 70.6% Italy 5,721 1,287 344.5% 15,792 3,464 355.9% Brazil 10,538 5,794 81.9% 44,221 32,056 37.9% Uruguay 2,319 898 158.2% 9,919 3,279 202.5% Ecuador 6,856 3,504 95.7% 24,620 14,774 66.6% Armenia 2,286 1,345 70.0% 7,437 4,320 72.2% Peru 1,298 -100.0% 4,728 -100.0% TOTAL 58,655 30,499 92.3% 215,030 128,896 66.8%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2022 vs. 2019)

Apr'22 Apr'19 % Var. YTD'22 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 2,549 3,391 -24.8% 9,613 14,494 -33.7% Italy 575 736 -21.9% 1,377 2,156 -36.1% Brazil(2) 1,076 1,474 -27.0% 4,918 6,443 -23.7% Uruguay 111 176 -36.6% 434 818 -46.9% Ecuador 374 392 -4.8% 1,246 1,497 -16.8% Armenia 209 217 -3.6% 780 796 -2.0% Peru 275 -100.0% 1,028 -100.0% TOTAL 4,894 6,661 -26.5% 18,369 27,233 -32.5%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 16,815 18,825 -10.7% 59,948 74,881 -19.9% Italy 1,093 1,285 -14.9% 5,002 4,365 14.6% Brazil 4,355 8,639 -49.6% 18,314 32,163 -43.1% Uruguay(3) 3,225 3,015 7.0% 10,248 9,394 9.1% Ecuador 2,819 3,316 -15.0% 12,062 14,629 -17.5% Armenia 1,401 1,704 -17.8% 5,090 5,262 -3.3% Peru 389 -100.0% 1,579 -100.0% TOTAL 29,709 37,172 -20.1% 110,665 142,274 -22.2% Aircraft Movements Argentina 30,935 35,553 -13.0% 113,041 151,443 -25.4% Italy 5,721 6,864 -16.7% 15,792 21,016 -24.9% Brazil 10,538 12,714 -17.1% 44,221 53,465 -17.3% Uruguay 2,319 2,375 -2.4% 9,919 11,712 -15.3% Ecuador 6,856 6,834 0.3% 24,620 27,470 -10.4% Armenia 2,286 1,744 31.1% 7,437 7,070 5.2% Peru 2,383 -100.0% 9,029 -100.0% TOTAL 58,655 68,467 -14.3% 215,030 281,205 -23.5%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, or 42.4% of the 84.2 million passengers served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

