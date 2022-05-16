Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of April 2022.

April 2022 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.7 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $836 million;

CSE issuers completed 64 financings that raised an aggregate $140 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from eight new companies, bringing total listed securities to 778 as at April 30, 2022.

"We are thrilled to be seeing our stakeholders in person once again," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "The first two dates of the Capital Markets Comeback Tour were a rousing success, and we look forward to seeing more of our friends and supporters at the upcoming VRIC and PDAC conferences and other in-person events. Investors should stay tuned as we plan more exciting opportunities to meet and hear from leading CSE-listed companies without the need for virtual meeting technology."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE team is delighted by the investment community's positive response to the Capital Markets Comeback Tour. The in-person events held so far in Vancouver and Calgary were highly successful, and the upcoming tour dates in Montreal (June 1) and Toronto (June 2) are completely sold out. The tour, which is presented by irlabs, provides an opportunity for participants to see interviews with top-tier public companies, speak with their senior management, and mingle with peers. While the upcoming dates are sold out, anyone interested in the events can join the waitlist here.

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Conference was postponed from March to June, but the world's biggest mining conference is now once again upon us! The CSE is participating in the PDAC show, which will take place in Toronto from June 13-15, followed by a virtual event on June 28-29. In keeping with annual tradition, the CSE will host its PreDAC 2022 event on June 8. More details on this event will be forthcoming soon.

The CSE is pleased to be attending and co-sponsoring the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, presented by Cambridge House International on May 17-18. The in-person conference features more than 225 commodity investment opportunities and a diverse line-up of high-profile speakers, including former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and former Mexican President Felipe Calderón. The CSE will be welcoming conference participants at booth #1019. In addition, the CSE is proudly sponsoring the "Invest in Israel" delegation at the conference, which includes three companies exhibiting at booth #1001: Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. (PLCN), VVT Medical Ltd., and NanoPass Technologies Ltd. Please click here for more information and to register.

Richard Carleton will be speaking at the Scotiabank FinTech Conference, taking place at the bank's Toronto headquarters on May 17. Participants will hear from leaders in one of the world's most dynamic and rapidly-growing industries, and learn about exciting investment opportunities.

New Listings in April 2022

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (TICO)

Prudent Minerals Corp. (PRUD)

Ashley Gold Corp. (ASHL)

Beyond Minerals Inc. (BY)

Madi Minerals Ltd. (MADI)

Gama Explorations Inc. (GAMA)

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (REDG)

Lode Metals Corp. (LODE)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

HashtagFinance Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/pe-podcasts/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

Website: https://thecse.com/

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124234