Premier Geriatric Solutions PLLC Acquires Valley Family and Elder Care to Further Expand in Western Virginia

ROANOKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Premier Geriatric Solutions PLLC (PGS), an innovative, rapidly expanding primary and post-acute provider organization, announced today that it has acquired Valley Family and Elder Care (VFEC), a Harrisonburg, Virginia based post acute provider dedicated to providing medical care to patients of skilled/long-term care facilities as well as assisted living/retirement communities. This acquisition will broaden PGS's presence in Western Virginia allowing an additional 28 contracted locations to their portfolio.

"PGS is very fortunate to combine with Valley Family and Elder Care. Dr. Jonathan Shenk, who established the practice in 2008, is the perfect addition to our team. He has created an outstanding, well respected medical practice in the region and we are honored that he has chosen us to partner with his team moving forward," said Dr. Bradley Goad, Founder and CEO of PGS.

Valley Family and Eldercare will increase PGS's exposure to assisted and independent living patients as well as add additional skilled and nursing facilities to the service line.

Dr. Shenk shared, "I am blessed to have collaborated with some wonderful communities and amazing clinicians but, given my station in life and a review of other potential buyers, now is the right time for Premier Geriatric Solutions to become engaged. After a comprehensive review of Premier's service-based culture and personal meetings with their leadership and clinicians, I believe they are a value-added organization that will elevate current service levels to facility leadership and staff while enhancing the level of medical care delivered to the residents of our partner facilities. In addition, PGS has outstanding support systems for their clinicians which was an integral part of my decision to move ahead with Dr. Goad and PGS."

Dr. Shenk will continue to serve as Medical Director in many of his currently assigned locations as well as be an integral part of PGS's future growth and development.

Premier Geriatric Solutions PLLC is an innovative, rapidly expanding primary and post acute provider organization in Southwestern Virginia and Northwestern North Carolina. PGS services include preventive care, chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, primary care, post acute care, and psychiatric care to residents in nursing facilities as well as assisted/independent living communities. PGS's goal is to provide value based, readily accessible, comprehensive care to patients within these communities. PGS now has over 100 contracted partnerships.

