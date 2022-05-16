Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2022) - Canadian Manganese Company Inc. (NEO: CDMN) (OTC Pink: CDMNF) ("CDMN" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 consolidate the accounts of the Company with its wholly-owned subsidiary Technology Metals Inc. (formerly Maximos Metals Corp.) and its 40.5% subsidiary Mongoose Mining Ltd. ("Mongoose") (including Spark Minerals Inc.). Notwithstanding the Company owns less than a majority equity interest in Mongoose, the Company has determined that it controls Mongoose.

The Company recorded no revenue in the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 as it continued its focus of advancing the Woodstock Project.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a loss of $294,492 compared to a loss of $48,063 for the same quarter in 2021. The loss in the current quarter included non-cash share based compensation expense of $118,436 and $247,519 of income recognized on the reversal of flow-through share premium liability.

Current assets at March 31, 2022 were $4,730,816, including $4,341,666 of cash, compared to current assets of $6,204,163 and cash of $6,002,675 at December 31, 2021. Current liabilities were $1,085,823 at March 31, 2022, including accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $792,920 and a flow-through share premium liability of $292,903, compared to current liabilities of $1,380,170 at December 31, 2021.

At March 31, 2022, the Company held exploration and evaluation assets with a carrying value of $12,393,797, including the Woodstock manganese project in New Brunswick with a carrying value of $6,147,569, and subsidiary Mongoose's Cobequid IOCG property in Nova Scotia with a carrying value of $6,246,227 (before a 59.5% non-controlling interest).

During the quarter the Company invested $1,002,944 in its mineral properties, including $910,629 in the Woodstock Project, principally in drilling and related activities.

ABOUT CANADIAN MANGANESE

CDMN is a Canadian mineral development company aiming to become a supplier of high-purity manganese metal products for the rechargeable battery industry. CDMN holds the Woodstock Project in New Brunswick.

