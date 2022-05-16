Flint, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2022) - Forum Health, LLC, a nationwide network of functional and integrative medicine providers, shows a more than 300 percent revenue growth in its first three years of business.

Launched in February of 2019 with 3 clinics and $5 million in revenue, Forum Health now has 25 clinics in 12 states, projecting 40 clinics and over $40 million in revenue by the end of 2022. Forum Health's goal is to expand to 150 clinics by the end of 2025.

This aim to add more than 100 clinics in three years to its integrative and functional medicine network is fueled by a strategic location plan, selecting Blue Chip practices, and partnering with leading physicians.

Forum Health is achieving location growth by creating densification in current territories where its clinics are thriving, including Texas, the Southeast, and the Midwest, and by expanding into new regions, including California, the Northeast, and the Pacific Northwest, where trends in integrative and functional medicine, anti-aging medicine, health and wellness, and newly added service lines are growing.

In each new region, identifying the type of practices to acquire is key to Forum Health's strategic expansion, as is pursuing clinics that are large in size and have a well-established reputation in their region, as well as adding multi-location practices.

Furthermore, the company partners with physicians who are motivated to grow their impact and reach and with those who are national luminaries within their field of expertise and are adding their intellectual property to the network. These providers are also looking to join groups of like-minded experts in which they can discuss cutting-edge therapies as well as treatment options.

Forum Health's growth has been steady into 2022, first with the acquisition of a functional medicine, anti-aging, and weight-loss focused network in Michigan consisting of Cratus Medical Vitality Institute in West Bloomfield, MI, and four weight-loss clinics located in Clarkston, Rochester, Novi, and Shelby. Additionally, Forum Health acquired Calmglow Functional Medicine in Modesto, CA, as its second location in California, founded and led by Dianne Hinton, NP, PA who has more than 30 years of experience in functional medicine. And most recently, Forum Health added its newest clinic in Las Colinas, TX, welcoming Dr. Leigh Ann Scott who has specialized in gynecology, personalized functional medicine, and bioidentical hormone therapy for more than 30 years at her private practice.

A U.S. leader in functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health acquires existing practices to grow its network and expand its service lines by hiring expert medical professionals, providing education and business support, and investing in the latest medical technology.

"An office visit once a year and a growing list of prescriptions isn't healthcare, it's sick care," said Forum Health CEO Phil Hagerman. "Forum Health is creating a new standard of healthcare for true healing at the root of the problem, and our growth reflects that it's what both doctors and patients have been waiting for."

Forum Health providers look beyond the symptoms to discover the source of disease by using an integrative approach, which considers the physical, mental and emotional states, genetics, health history, and symptoms of a patient. Treatment options combine complementary and alternative medicine with conventional medicine to achieve optimal health.

For more on Forum Health, including how to join our practices, visit www.forumhealth.com.

About Forum Health

Forum Health LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care - exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help patients achieve their health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. Visit forumhealth.com or visit our practice location page.

Media Contact

Britt Wittelsberger

bwittelsberger@forumhealth.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124171