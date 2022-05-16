Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2022) - EVOLUTION GLOBAL FRONTIER VENTURES CORP. (CSE: EGFV) (the "Company", "EGFV" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce the signing of a LOI (the "LOI") with a consortium led by XMin Ventures Ltd. ("XMin") and Biomediate Minerals SAC ("BMS") to support a bid for the the acquisition of the Cobriza Mine Assets located in Peru.

XMin Ventures Ltd. ("XMin") is a private British Columbia, Canada based mining company headed by globally recognized mining financier R. Stuart "Tookie" Angus and geologist George Nicholson, whom combined have over 75 years operating in Latin America.

Biomediate Minerals SAC ("BMS") is a private Peruvian company headed by Sr. Jose Terrones Alvarado a geological consultant and Peruvian national targeting investments and acquisitions in mining and mineral exploration.

Terms of the LOI agreement call for the consortium to complete due diligence, any other required ancillary agreements and financing(s); In addition, any winning bid is conditional upon the required creditor approval to be successful.

About EGFV

Evolution Global Frontier Ventures Corp (formerly known as Ascension Exploration Inc.) - is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds a signed option on a Quesnel Terrane property in north central British Columbia.

